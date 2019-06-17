CP Livestock of Collinsville, was named the 2019 Progressive Breeder of the Year by the Texas Shorthorn Association at the annual meeting in Van Alstyne. CP Livestock is owned by Ken, Dawn and Christian Purcell and was started in 2013 when Christian began exhibiting cattle in FFA. Prior to that, he had only exhibited swine.

CP Livestock’s herd numbers 17 cows and one bull. Artificial insemination and embryo transfer are utilized in their program. They market animals on their Facebook page, the state association membership directory and sale, and through personal contacts.

Now that Christian is a student at Tarleton State University, the firm is supplying show animals for the grandsons. Christian is a past president of the Texas Junior Shorthorn Association. Ken and Dawn have served as adult advisors for several years and are chairing the show committee for the National Junior Shorthorn Show in 2020 in Abilene.