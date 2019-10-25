The venture capital floodgates have opened for Austin companies in 2019, with VC activity on pace to hit its highest level in nearly two decades.

In the first three quarters of 2019, Austin-area companies raised almost $1.12 billion, according to a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers and CB Insights, which tracks venture capital deals nationally.

Add in several mega-deals for Austin companies that have already gone down in the fourth quarter, and local VC activity has already surpassed 2018’s full year total of $1.33 billion -- which was the most since 2000 and $500 million more than 2017’s total.

Venture capital activity is important to the Central Texas economy. VC dollars allow area companies to invest, expand and add workers, and strong VC activity is seen as a key measure of the economic value of the metro area's startup activity.

VC activity did slow down a bit for Austin-area companies in the third quarter, with $255 million in funding deals, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers and CB Insights.

Despite that, 2019 is on track to bring in more VC funding than any year since 2000, around the time of the dot-com-era bust. The $1.12 billion invested in local startups through the first three quarters was more than the total money raised by Austin-area startups in eight out of the past 10 years.

Meanwhile, the fourth quarter is already off to a much stronger start. Earlier this month, Austin-based artificial intelligence startup SparkCognition announced it had raised $100 million, among the biggest deals of 2019 to date. That deal, however, was usurped less than a week later by RigUp, an online marketplace for the energy industry, which announced a $300 million funding round, which was among the biggest venture funding deals in Austin history.

In a single week, those two deals brought in a combined $400 million -- more than the total raised by all Austin-area deals in either the second or third quarter, which totaled $337 million and $255 million, respectively.

An upward trend

It’s part of an upward trend of capital investment in Austin companies in the past decade, industry experts say.

Tom Ciccolella, a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, said the Austin market has many of the factors investors are seeking, such as large public universities and an already robust startup scene that tends to lead to the creation of more startups.

"There’s a lot of appetite for that market," Ciccolella said. "One startup breeds other startups."

As Austin’s startup scene continues to mature, VC funding rounds are also getting bigger, experts say, citing the SparkCognition and RigUp megadeals.

Thomas Ball, co-founder of Austin based VC firm Next Coast Ventures, said experts in the industry were not surprised at the size of those two deals.

"Those were companies we knew of, and we knew they would at some point raise big rounds. We just didn't know when," Ball said. He said he expects other Austin-area companies will raise similar funding rounds in the next few quarters.

The number of VC deals has nearly doubled in Austin since 2009, but increases in total funding over the past several years have been largely driven by bigger deals rather than just increases in the number of deals.

As of the end of the third quarter, Austin companies had made 109 deals, which is a slower pace than 2018, which saw 155 deals made total, and 122 of those by the end of its third quarter.

It’s a pattern that follows national trends. For the entire United States, funding rounds of at least $100 million -- what MoneyTree considers megarounds -- accounted for almost half the dollars invested. Last quarter half the venture capital funding in the country went into just 55 deals.

Technology-based deals continue to lead the way in the Austin metro area, The internet sector has raised $570 million this year, while companies in the mobile and telecommunications have raised $128 million and software companies have raised $125 million, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers and CB Insights.

Still, Ball said, there’s more funding diversity now, compared to when Austin was primarily known as an enterprise town. Food and beverage companies have raised $113 million in the first three quarters, led by a $90 million funding in February by Siete Family Foods, a grain-free tortilla maker. Consumer hardware and services and health care also continue to draw investors.

"We continue to not only have great companies started, but we have exits and that builds back into the ecosystem," Ball said. "We’ve built a very sustainable environment here in Austin for the future."

Outside attraction

Local companies have also increasingly attracted attention from big-name and out-of-state firms, as more look to invest in the Austin market.

The funding rounds for RigUp and Spark Cognition both included investments from venture firms based outside of Austin.

"There's a lot of new capital showing up from various regions," said Josh Stephens, chief technology officer at Austin-based Elsewhere Partners. "Locally it's a very vibrant ecosystem with lots of opportunity for financing and a lot of strong pool firms with their own unique specialties"

With more companies and people moving in and new startups launching, there's still plenty of room to grow.

"It feels like a continued movement from the coasts, California and New York, getting people moving to Texas," Ball said. "It continues to grow and I don’t think there’s any signs it’s going to slow down any time soon."

No slowdown worries

Although Austin-area VC activity slowed in the third quarters after a strong start to the year, venture capital experts say they aren't concerned about a single quarter -- and Austin wasn't alone. Six of the top 10 metro areas saw at least a 15% decline in total deal activity, including Silicon Valley and New York.

Ciccolella said Austin is still in a "healthy and robust" environment for venture-backed companies. The dip also comes off extreme highs, making it consistent with normal deal flow, he said.

"We’ve had some enormous years in the past four to five years," Ciccolella said. "There's plenty of capital going into venture backed companies. When we see the dip in Q3, that’s pretty consistent."

There's still plenty of capital to go around, said Chris Pacitti, founder and partner at Elsewhere Partners.

"If you look at the overall trend line, it's just been consistently growing and robust," he said.

Ball agreed that a single quarter is not evidence of a trend.

"Given where we are and how a couple of deals can skew the numbers, looking at it quarterly is more difficult," Ball said. "Our deal activity and everyone's deal activity I know of is pacing the same way."

Pacitti said everyone is aware of the potential for volatility, especially with an election cycle coming up, but there is nothing out of the ordinary yet for the economic cycle.

"We're all cautiously sensitive. You could see softening in 2020, but that's not unusual," he said.

Ball said as capital grows, there are increasing questions of whether Austin is nearing a bubble, but he said it doesn't feel like it is.

"There are still really positive market dynamics," Ball said. "We continue to see a lot of great deals happening just like we have in recent years."