State lawmakers plan to scrutinize a decision by the Teacher Retirement System of Texas to spend at least $326,000 a month on rent — or $3.9 million annually to start — for a new upscale office in downtown Austin, as sticker shock over the price tag continues to reverberate.

State Rep. Jim Murphy, R-Houston, who chairs the House committee overseeing pensions and financial services, said a hearing on the issue is likely to take place in March, although a precise date hasn’t been nailed down yet.

Recently disclosed base rates for the retirement system’s lease of office space in the 36-story Indeed Tower under construction on West Sixth Street have stunned many retired teachers and prompted criticism from a number of state lawmakers — including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick — who contend the pension fund doesn’t need lavish digs in the most high-priced area of the city.

"Warren Buffett works out of Omaha, Neb., and I wouldn’t call that a garden spot," said state Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, referring to the famed investor and billionaire.

Indeed Tower, named after the internet job-search company that will occupy its top 10 floors, is expected to be among Austin’s premier office buildings once it opens next year. The retirement system manages retirement benefits for about 1.6 million current and former teachers and school employees.

The state agency’s executive director, Brian Guthrie, said in a written statement Thursday that he’s looking forward to the hearing as an "opportunity to discuss the Indeed Tower lease, address our members’ concerns and provide all the facts in a public setting."

The agency has previously defended its choice of Indeed Tower, saying its effort to "recruit and retain top investment talent in a dynamic, professional workplace" is helped by having upscale office space in the city’s central business district.

But Springer said he views the decision as evidence that the retirement system "is in breach of its constitutional requirement to manage assets held in the (retirement) trust by any principles of common sense." He’s among the lawmakers to call for state scrutiny of the lease, in part to explore "possible remedies to the (misuse) of funds," such as mandating that the agency sublease the space and instead go someplace cheaper.

Patrick, meanwhile, tweeted that "retired teachers are right to be upset with this outrageous rent and I stand with them," although his office didn’t respond to a question from the American-Statesman regarding what should be done about it.

The retirement system finalized the lease last February but only recently disclosed its partial costs — seven months after the Statesman first asked for financial details about it and the state agency sought to keep it secret.

Annual base rates for the roughly 10-year lease of about 100,000 square feet in the building will begin at $38.50 per square foot, or about $326,200 a month, and then increase periodically to top out at $45.25 per square foot, or about $383,392 a month, in the final year. Those figures add up to about $3.9 million annually to start and rise to $4.6 million in the final year.

Local commercial real estate experts have said the starting base rate is below average for top-end office space in downtown Austin. But it’s well above the amounts for most state office leases in the city.

The agency is still resisting disclosing the total cost of the lease, a figure that would include its portion of the building’s estimated shared operating expenses. The retirement system has said it is seeking an opinion from the office of state Attorney General Ken Paxton as to whether it’s required to release more than the base rates.

Murphy, whose committee will be conducting the upcoming hearing, said in a written statement Thursday that "Texans deserve a full set of facts and we will be hearing from TRS on this matter."

He said state Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, a Republican from Southlake who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, also will participate in the hearing.

Legislators from across the state have been weighing in on the Indeed Tower lease in the wake of disclosure of the base rates.

"To claim one of the most highly sought after office spaces in the state is somehow necessary to represent the needs of Texas teachers and retirees is unnerving," state Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, said in a recent social media post. "Quite frankly, the decision appears to be out of touch with the average teacher who makes $55,000 per year or the retiree who may draw in a pension of less than $2,000 per month."

State Rep. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, sent a letter to Paxton’s office Thursday, requesting that he "take action to vacate the agreement" that the retirement system has to lease space at Indeed Tower.

It’ unclear if Paxton has authority to "vacate" the lease. But a spokesman for Gutierrez said the letter’s purpose is mainly "to get recommendations" from Paxton as to what can be done about it.