After weeks of criticism from retired teachers and state lawmakers, managers of the public pension fund for Texas teachers have scrapped plans to pay $326,000 a month in starting rent — or $3.9 million annually — to move one of its divisions into an upscale office high-rise under construction in downtown Austin.

"Luxury is just not in the vocabulary in a public school person’s life," Earlene Hopkins, president of Katy Area Retired Educators, told board members of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas prior to their decision Thursday to reverse course.

"We’ve worked in portables; we’ve worked splitting up the cafeteria and having four teachers share it; we were in closet-like spaces," Hopkins said. "No amount of explaining is going to take away the hurt and also the betrayal that a lot of (retired teachers and school employees) feel because of this lease."

The Teacher Retirement System remains on the hook financially for the 10-year lease of about 100,000 square feet in the building, which won’t commence until June of next year. The building, under construction on West Sixth Street, is called Indeed Tower, after the internet job search company that will occupy its top 10 floors.

But Troy Holme, an executive in the Austin office of real estate services firm CBRE, told TRS board members Thursday that the hot market for office space in Austin’s central business district puts them in a good position to sublease the space or to exit the lease entirely if the building’s owner finds a new tenant and agrees to let TRS out.

The retirement system signed the lease in February 2019 but resisted disclosing the base rent it had agreed to pay until about five weeks ago — seven months after the American-Statesman first asked for financial details in a formal public information request.

The Teacher Retirement System has received a barrage of criticism regarding the price tag in the wake of its disclosure, prompting state lawmakers to schedule two hearings to discuss it, the first of which is scheduled for Tuesday.

Against that backdrop, TRS board members voted Thursday to pursue the subleasing option and instead negotiate an extension and expansion of the agency’s lease at 816 Congress Ave., where its investment division has been since 2008 but is outgrowing.

Some TRS officials said prior to the vote that the change in direction is being contemplated largely because of new circumstances, rather than as an indictment of the initial Indeed Tower decision. They said additional space at 816 Congress has become available as other tenants have moved out.

The option to remain at 816 Congress "is available now," TRS Vice Chairwoman Nanette Sissney said. "Space was not available" in the building when the Indeed Tower decision was made.

The retirement system currently pays an annual base rate of about $28 per square foot — or about $170,000 a month — for an estimated 74,000 square feet at 816 Congress. The Indeed Tower lease, which is for about 100,000 square feet, will begin at an initial base rate of $38.50 per square foot and climb periodically over the 10-year period to top out at $45.25.

TRS staff members said Thursday that preliminary discussions indicate the agency should be able to extend and expand its lease at 816 Congress, which expires next year, to 95,000 square feet at an initial base rate of about $34 per square foot.

The retirement system is aiming to negotiate a new seven-year lease at 816 Congress, with a one-time option to break it during that time if it goes through with a related plan it’s considering to build a new headquarters outside downtown and consolidate all operations there. Austin’s mixed-use Mueller development is the front-runner for the headquarters project if the retirement system goes through with that plan, the agency said Thursday.

Still, TRS officials continued to defend their previously stated desire to keep the investment management division in downtown Austin, despite the relatively high costs. An office in Austin’s central business district has helped attract quality investment professionals — resulting in improved investment performance for retired teachers — because people want to work in the area and view the ability to do so as an attractive perk, they said.

That prompted some board members to question why the original 2008 lease at 816 Congress didn’t spark a public outcry similar to what has occurred with the Indeed Tower decision, given that both buildings are downtown.

"Why is it different now?" TRS board Chairman Jarvis Hollingsworth asked. "Why is this different than the exact same decision process" made by a previous board more than a decade ago?

TRS Executive Director Brian Guthrie said a lack of media attention in 2008, compared with today, likely played a role in the difference.

"Times have changed in terms of how information is shared," Guthrie said. "Social media takes on a life of its own, and that certainly contributed to the situation" now.

The Teacher Retirement System manages retirement benefits for about 1.6 million current and former Texas teachers and school employees.