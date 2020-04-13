Sold-out meat counters at grocery stores nationwide in the initial weeks of the coronavirus crisis might have left the impression that at least one celebrated Texas industry — cattle ranching — would prove immune to the financial pain of the pandemic.

It hasn’t.

Prices for cattle have been volatile but down overall, with a key benchmark in the futures market off about 17% since early March and about 28% since the start of the year.

Ranchers "are getting by, but they dang sure aren’t making any money" at current levels, said Bubba Bennight, a co-owner of Lockhart Auction Inc., which conducts weekly livestock sales. "They are going to hold (their cattle) now if they can to try to let them get bigger and ride this out."

The pricing trend for beef cattle is partially correlated to the pattern for many other commodities as efforts to stem the coronavirus through social distancing policies wreak havoc on the economy, fueling concerns about the ability of consumers to maintain spending. Huge numbers of people have abruptly lost their jobs because businesses have temporarily shut down, making a recession appear increasingly inevitable.

For the beef sector, an immediate impact could be reduced demand, or at least a shift to less expensive cuts, during the important summer grilling season, which kicks off Memorial Day weekend.

But a number of other factors are contributing to the low cattle prices, some economists and beef industry officials say. Those include the widespread halt to dine-in sales at restaurants — a major market for beef — because of stay-at-home mandates, as well as fears that meat packing plants could become bottlenecks if virus outbreaks force them to slow operations.

In addition, there’s a relatively large supply of beef cattle, with the U.S. herd beginning the year at 31.3 million head, according to the Department of Agriculture, just off a decade high. Nearly 4.6 million of them, or about 15%, are in Texas, more than in any other state.

"It just so happens that right now (the United States is) producing a huge amount of beef," said David Anderson, a Texas A&M University agricultural economist. "So we’ve got these big supplies, and then we’ve got all the rest of these problems" caused by the coronavirus.

Still, wholesale prices for beef increased sharply last month after people cleaned out grocery stores in a rush to fill their freezers — and also picked shelves bare of chicken, eggs, toilet paper and many other products — as coronavirus fears began gripping the nation in earnest.

The weekly aggregate wholesale price of choice cuts on a cow carcass, a benchmark known as the boxed cutout value, surged roughly 17% in March, to about $242 per hundred pounds, as grocers scrambled to replenish suddenly empty beef counters and as processing plants shifted away from serving restaurants.

But wholesale beef prices have already retrenched somewhat, and ranchers say the increase didn’t filter down to them anyway.

Cattle prices "have been very low — they’re as low as I have seen them" in a three-decade career, said Arthur Uhl, manager of Powell Ranches near San Angelo and an attorney.

Live cattle for April delivery, a benchmark, were trading recently at about 91 cents a pound Monday morning on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, compared with about $1.27 a pound to start the year and about $1.10 a pound at the end of February.

Uhl said he views the overall pricing trend as largely the result of the broad economic shock waves rattling many industries amid the coronavirus crisis, as well as a lack of pricing power for cattle producers because they sit at the very beginning in a lengthy line of processors, packers, wholesalers and retailers in bringing beef to consumers.

Current cattle prices "aren’t a reflection of demand for beef at this point," said Uhl, who serves as a vice president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

Retail prices for beef have been mixed, however. T-bone steak averaged $6.19 a pound at major supermarkets nationally this week, according to the Agriculture Department, compared with $6.62 in the year-ago period, while ground sirloin averaged $5.59 a pound, compared with $4.86 a year ago.

Jitters are prevalent in the industry about the overall direction of such prices — and thus all along the beef supply chain — at a time when the economy has taken a sudden downturn and consumers might ratchet back spending. Cattle ranchers appear to be bearing the brunt of the repercussions so far.

"There are lots of unknowns in everybody’s mind, and markets don’t like uncertainty," said Russell Woodward, a senior manager at the Texas Beef Council, a trade group.

"What are consumers’ purchasing habits going to be as we continue through April, May and June?" Woodward said. "There are a lot of concerns around just that."

Anderson, of Texas A&M, said the impact on the state’s cattle industry ultimately will depend on the depth and duration of the coronavirus-induced economic downturn.

Beef cattle and calves generate sales of more than $10 billion annually in Texas and constitute the state’s top agricultural commodity, according to Texas A&M Agrilife Research, easily eclipsing dairy and cotton, which are next in line with slightly more than $2 billion each in annual sales.

"We are going to have a lot of (beef) supplies, and maybe a lot less demand" this summer, Anderson said.

But "we’re still in the middle of the slow-motion wreck that’s happening," he said. "As we get to Memorial Day, we’ll have a lot better idea of what kind of shape (ranchers) are in."