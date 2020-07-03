A-J Media

The City of Lubbock, in partnership with the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, is offering local businesses free masks. The City has 80,000 face masks that will be distributed by the Chamber of Commerce to eligible businesses.

On Friday, June 26, Mayor Dan Pope issued his 11th Declaration of Disaster that mandated all businesses in the city of Lubbock, that do business with the public, must require all employees to wear facial coverings.

And on Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an updated executive order requiring the use of face masks in most public settings.

Starting Monday, July 6, 2020, the City and Chamber will offer Lubbock businesses up to 200 free masks each.

"The City is pleased to offer these to our local businesses. While we know this is not enough for every business, we hope it is a starting point and will, in a small way, alleviate a portion of the costs associated with providing masks," said Lubbock City Manager Jarrett Atkinson. "I also want to thank the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce for its participation and for distributing these masks to all eligible businesses."

The masks will be available starting at 10 a.m. Monday at the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, located on the first floor of the Wells Fargo Bank building at 1500 Broadway.

Businesses do not have to be a member of the Chamber to receive masks, but must be within the Lubbock city limits.