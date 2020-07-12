Weather conditions last week were mostly hot and dry in the southern and central parts of the state. Precipitation ranged from trace amounts to 2 inches of rain in the Plains, the Cross Timbers, the Blacklands, East Texas, with areas in South Central Texas getting upwards of 5 inches of rain. Many areas of the state reported high temperatures in the triple digits. There were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork.

• Small grains: Some small grains producers in the Blacklands took advantage of the moisture to start preparing their fields for fall seeding.

• Row crops: Dryland cotton was struggling in the Plains. Irrigated cotton in the Northern High Plains had a good stand and was squaring. Some fields in the Northern Low Plains were sprayed for flea hoppers, while cutworms and grasshoppers were plaguing some fields in the Southern Low Plains. The crop was setting bolls in the Upper Coast, South Texas and the Lower Valley. Cotton continued showing progress in the Blacklands, the Trans-Pecos and South Central Texas. Corn was being harvested for silage in the Cross Timbers and the Blacklands. Corn conditions were mixed in the Blacklands as early planted fields looked good but some areas with later planting dates suffered. Harvest was ongoing in areas of the Upper Coast, South Texas and the Lower Valley. Peanuts in the Southern High Plains were blooming. Sorghum harvest was active in areas of the Coastal Bend and the Upper Coast.

• Fruit, vegetable and specialty crops: Pecan orchards were in good condition in the Southern High Plains, the Trans-Pecos and the Edwards Plateau. However, aphids were causing problems in areas of North East Texas. Fruits and vegetables harvest continued in North East Texas. Watermelon harvest continued in South Texas.

• Livestock, range and pasture: Livestock were mostly rated good to fair across the state. Use of supplemental feed was reported in the Edwards Plateau and South Texas. Pasture and range condition remained mostly fair to good.

– Texas Department of Agriculture