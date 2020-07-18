Saturday forecast for Austin:

Slightly cooler weather kicks off the weekend, but sun and hot temperatures remain Saturday.

Skies will remain partly sunny during the day, with a high temperature near 95 degrees, the National Weather Service said. The day will feel slightly hotter, with a heat index around 98 degrees.

Heat indexes combine humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot your body will feel. Higher humidity makes sweat harder to evaporate, which is how the body cools, and can make it feel hotter.

Tonight will be slightly cloudy with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 75 degrees.

The rest of the weekend will remain mostly sunny, according to weather service’s extended forecast. Sunday temperatures will reach a high of 96 degrees, but the heat index will make it feel closer to 104 degrees.

Here’s the rest of the extended forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 96. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 95. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms and a high of 05. Night is expected to be partly cloudy with a low around 75.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 94. A calm wind is around 5 mph is also expected. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 95. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 75.

Friday: Partly Sunny, with a high near 91, and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.