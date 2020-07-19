Conditions across the state were mostly hot and dry during the past week. The exception was the Blacklands and North East Texas, where the precipitation ranged from 0.5 to 5 inches, with isolated areas getting upwards of 10 inches of rain. Triple digits high temperatures continued to be reported across the state. There were 6.0 days suitable for fieldwork.

• Row crops: Dryland cotton conditions continued mostly poor to fair throughout the Plains due to lack of moisture, while irrigated cotton continued to progress. Cotton was blooming in the Trans-Pecos, Coastal Bend and the Lower Valley. Irrigation was in full swing in South Texas and the Lower Valley. Corn was starting to silk in the Northern High Plains. Corn and sorghum harvest was active in South Central Texas, the Coastal Bend, the Upper Coast, South Texas and the Lower Valley. Sorghum in the Blacklands was at the coloring stage. Dryland sorghum was struggling in the Edwards Plateau. Rice harvest was underway in areas of the Upper Coast.

• Fruit, vegetable and specialty crops: Pecan trees were in need of moisture in the Edwards Plateau, while irrigation was active in the Southern High Plains. Watermelon harvest continued in the Southern High Plains and South Texas. Wheat production for Texas is forecast at 67.2 million bushels, down 4 percent from last year. This forecast is down 12.0 million from the Texas June forecast. Yield per acre is expected to average 32.0 bushels, down 2.0 bushels from 2019. Harvested acreage for grain, at 2.10 million acres, is up 2 percent from the previous year.

• Livestock, range and pasture: Livestock were mostly rated fair to good across the state. The use of supplemental feed increased in the Edwards Plateau. Increasing populations of horn flies stressed cattle in the North East Texas. Pastures were drying up quickly across most of the state due to dry and hot conditions. Grasshoppers were damaging pastures in the Low Plains and the Cross Timbers. Pasture and range condition where mostly rated fair to poor.

– Texas Department of Agriculture