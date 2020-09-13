Sunday

Sep 13, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Note: All petitions have been verified to be voluntary.


• Leslie Jean Gaskill. Amarillo. Chapter 13 nonbusiness/consumer.


• Lewis Leon Flagler and Shannon Loreah Wrango (aka Shannon Flagler). Dawn. Chapter 7 nonbusiness/consumer.


• Reyes Martinez Jr. (dba Reyes Screen Printing) and Lydia Rodriguez Martinez. Childress. Chapter 7 nonbusiness/consumer.


• Elisabeth Bert Lukner (aka Elisabeth B. Settle). Pampa. Chapter 7 business.


• Frances Laverne Garcia. Amarillo. Chapter 7 nonbusiness/consumer.


• Adam Joseph Skalsky. Hartley. Chapter 12 business.


• Travis Jay Whitney and Lacey Elizabeth Whitney. Amarillo. Chapter 13 nonbusiness/consumer.