Sexton Mill in Glen Rose is about to come alive again.

The building that had housed a feed store starting in 1936, and recently had been home to Butler Feeds before its move to U.S. Highway 67, soon will be opening with a whole new identity.

Five business partners, including three Sexton family members, are renovating Sexton Mill, with a possible grand opening in late October, as a family-friendly and multi-faceted entertainment spot adjacent to the Paluxy River. Its website (sextonmill.com) states that it will be offering "Good food, good beer, good vibes" in its handy location at 100 Grace St., just off the downtown square in Glen Rose

The new Sexton Mill will feature "Mexi-que" food — a fusion of Mexican food and barbecue — on its restaurant menu, and a full bar with approximately 14 beers available rotating on tap, plus craft beers.

But that’s just part of the plan for the property, which originally served as the site of the first power generator for the community, years before it became a feed mill. After changing ownership several times, including Bill Pruitt starting in 1951, Clyde Sexton purchased it in 1967, and changed the name to Sexton Feed Mill.

The property had been leased from the Sexton family by Butler Feeds for about four years, starting in 2015, until that store moved to its new spot at 1310 NE Big Bend Trail last November.

Trey Sexton, a recent graduate of Harvard University who was Glen Rose High School’s 2015 valedictorian, is back in town in a partnership group that is developing Sexton Mill into a unique riverfront hangout spot offering much more than food and drinks. Among the features will be a stage for live entertainment, plus vintage arcade games, an outdoor deck, lawn games — and even ax throwing.

The partners involved in developing the new Sexton Mill venue are Brent Sexton and two of his children, Trey and Tyne Sexton, along with Dobber Stephenson and Fort Worth-area businessman Kyle Hooper. Stephenson and Hooper are owners of a Glen Rose downtown night spot that has already opened — Blackie’s on the Square.

Trey Sexton said that there are four generations of the Sexton family in Somervell County.

"The whole family grew up there," said Sexton, who earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard.

"In early 2020, we came together and decided to join in a partnership and make this a cool venue to sit next to the square and have good food and drinks. It’s a good place for that," Trey Sexton said. "We have worked really hard to maintain the feed mill feel — that’s really important to our family. We’re real excited about the cuisine. I’m thrilled about that."

He said that it’s an "awesome" location, that fits in with some of the other recent developments in downtown Glen Rose.

"I think it’s a perfect spot," Trey said, noting that is should be a "mutually beneficial situation" with the other businesses downtown,

"I think live music is going to be a staple — how often, I don’t know," Trey said, adding that it will be available to rent out for parties, family reunions, class reunions and wedding receptions.

Sexton said that many details have yet to be finalized, including the hours of operation, but they will come into focus by the time Sexton Mill is ready to announce its official grand opening date.