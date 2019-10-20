A look at Lone Star Ballet’s upcoming production of Dracula, as well as the other productions in its 2019-20 season.

To kick off its 2019-20 season, Lone Star Ballet will celebrate the Halloween time of year with its production of “Dracula” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

Based on Bram Stoker’s novel, “Dracula” follows Jonathan Harker, and his fiancé Mina, after his encounter with the titular character. Throughout the play, Harker tries to stop Dracula from hurting anyone else.

Vicki McLean, Lone Star Ballet’s artistic director and academy director, said the company performed “Dracula” in 2010 and 2014. After multiple requests from the community to bring it back, McLean chose to open the season with this production.

“It’s a favorite of a lot of people,” she said. “They’ve asked for it to come back. In fact, that’s the reason why we are doing it this year. … Dracula seems to be one of those characters everyone seems to be fascinated by.”

But McLean said the only way she was going to bring back the production was if Anthony Femath was able to perform as Dracula once again.

Femath portrayed the character in the previous two productions. But he was diagnosed with cancer, pushing him into retirement.

He said the diagnosis was a sign of God that he would not be able to dance professionally again. He went to El Paso and started teaching dance.

But all that changed with one phone call.

“I hadn’t performed in about two years. (McLean) called me and said, ‘We want to do Dracula, but we don’t want to do it without you.’ … I thought I was done,” he said as he teared up. “I’m a teacher. So, (I thought) it was (my students’) turn. But it’s my turn again.”

When Berkley Henderson, the dancer who portrays Mina in the production, began rehearsals with Femath for this production, they immediately connected again. Henderson has danced and partnered with Femath for more than 15 years.

“I’m excited to get to dance with him,” she said. “It’s a home away from home with him as a partner. It’s like we never skipped a beat when we got back together.”

McLean said she cannot imagine any other dancer portraying Dracula. Femath is an emotional dancer and brings the viewer into the character with his acting skills.

Over the years, McLean said Femath has become more mature in the way he has developed the character of Dracula.

Femath said as he has continued to portray the role, he continues to learn things about the character.

“He feels more mature … I’ve grown into Dracula pretty much,” he said. “I can feel him, if that makes any sense.”

Being in the prior productions as well, Henderson said her performance has developed over time. Because she is older, she relates more to the characters and the overall piece.

“I am more comfortable in the role,” she said. “I’m not so worried about my technique ... You are able to perform it better if you understand it better.”

McLean said “Dracula” stands out because it is old-fashioned horror, not the modern slasher style with blood and gore.

But even though it is a horror show, McLean sees it as something else.

“It’s a love story, and it is a very sad love story,” she said. “It is a story of love addiction, you know, and how you can be mesmerized by different types of people.”

Lone Star Ballet’s season starts off dark but does not continue that way. The ballet will transition from “Dracula” to “The Nutcracker” in December.

In the spring, the ballet will host “Riders of the Plains,” a production based around the Texas Rangers and Texas history, and “My Song, Your Song, Our Song,” a production that celebrates music as a medium.

As artistic director, McLean said she is looking forward to all the different pieces of the season in different ways.

“I try to design the season that way so there will be something for everyone,” she said.

McLean said the talent of the dancers continuously stands out to her through her years of being involved with the ballet.

“I’m the luckiest person I know,” McLean said. “God gave me the gift to be a dancer and a choreographer. I have been blessed by all the years since I have been here, since 2005, I have had dancers of the incredible abilities and personalities and individuals. None of them are alike.”

But for this first show of the season, Henderson said people are going to really enjoy it.

“It’s something they couldn’t miss out on,” Henderson said. “With the ambiance of it, it brings another light of what you think darkness is … The performance, and especially Anthony, is something you don’t want to miss. He’s something to watch.”

Tickets, which range from $10 to $40 without charges and fees, can be purchased through Panhandle Tickets by calling (806) 378-3096 or by visiting www.panhandletickets.com.