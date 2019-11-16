Nickelodeon and YouTube star Jojo Siwa will perform at the United Supermarkets Arena on March 13 as part of the young celebrity’s 148-show D.R.E.A.M. Tour.

Siwa was featured on the show “Dance Moms” and has since built an empire complete with branded accessories, makeup and other products. The 16-year-old has won multiple awards from the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for her music, TV and social media presence.

General tickets for the Siwa show go on sale Friday through Select-a-Seat Lubbock. VIP tickets and meet and greet experience are also available for purchase.

Siwa will donate $1 for every ticket sold to Dancers Against Cancer, a foundation that supports dance associates who have been impacted by cancer.

Mother-daughter country duo The Belles will also perform at the Lubbock show.