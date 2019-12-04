Country music superstar Willie Nelson, author of the classic stoner jam, "Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die," has quit smoking weed.

"I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful," the 86-year-old Texas legend told San Antonio television station KSAT.

Nelson told the station that he started smoking cedar bark, then moved to cigarettes "to whatever."

"That almost killed me," he said, adding that he’s taking better care of himself these days.

But does that mean the artist who told Rolling Stone that marijuana saved his life earlier this year, has sworn off of THC?

Not at all.

"Willie did not quit cannabis," his publicist told the Statesman on Wednesday.

Which is not particularly surprising. Willie’s Reserve, the commercial marijuana brand that bears the singer’s name includes a variety of edible products including infused chocolates, fruit chews and hard candies.