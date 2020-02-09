Coming off “The Nutcracker,” the Lone Star Ballet dancers are ditching the fantasy-style for a more rag-tag style of production.

“Riders of the Plains” follows the early history of the state of Texas and the Texas Rangers, a group founded in 1823, according to Lone Star Ballet director Vicki McLean. The production will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, located at 500 S Buchanan St.

Over the years, Lone Star Ballet has put on ballet productions about Texas history. McLean said she wanted to do a ballet centered around the Texas Rangers and their impact on the state because she has always been fascinated by them.

“I don’t know whether it was because of Walker, Texas Ranger or not,” she said. “I’ve always thought they were an extraordinary group of men. They originally started in 1823, and there were ten of them. They were this rag-tag group of men.”

The ballet has four vignettes surrounding the journey of the Texas Rangers through the early history of the state. The first introduces the rangers as they go to the Alamo, a day before the massacre, McLean said.

The second section follows the Indians’ relationship with the rangers, who had a lot more in common than people think, McLean said.

“(The Indians) meet with the rangers,” she said. “There’s a little bit of a skirmish there, but as time progresses, they bond just to protect each other because the Indians protected their own and the rangers protected their own.”

Then, attendees will see the “One Riot, One Ranger” section, where dancers portray a bar fight set in a Texas boomtown. The ballet then ends, McLean said, with a finale of Texas music, celebrating the state as a whole.

McLean said between each vignette, she will serve as the storyteller and narrator, giving the audience context about the history of each part of the show.

This performance consists of a different kind of ballet, McLean said. “Character dance” consists of choreography built around the characters themselves, roping in contemporary and jazz styles of dance.

Boyd Burch portrays the main ranger throughout the production, representing the Texas Rangers throughout each vignette. Burch said while ballet is the basis for the choreography, it is fun for him to put a twist on normal ballet with the different styles.

“It has opened my mind and the other dancers‘ minds to the fact that it doesn’t always have to be cookie-cutter ballet,” he said.

This production is more than just a ballet, McLean said.

“You can come to the ballet and enjoy it as a piece of literature, a painting on the stage,” she said. “It’s a theater piece because they become these people, and the hardest part of it is there are no words. It’s a silent art. Everything that we do has to come, not verbally, but emotionally and physically.”

Making this production, McLean said Texas residents should be proud the rangers are a part of the state’s heritage and identity, helping design the first part of the history of the state.

Burch said people should come to the ballet because there are surprises around every corner. It is also a great way to spend the holiday weekend.

“Throughout the whole show, there are little love stories that you see overall and interaction between people,” Burch said. “I don’t think there is a better way to spend your Valentine’s Day than with your loved one at the ballet.”

Tickets range from $14 to $44 and can be purchased through Panhandle Tickets by calling (806) 378-3096 or online at www.panhandletickets.com.