Sunday

Spicy Boys’ 1 Year Anniversary. The on-site food truck at Zilker Brewing marks one year of selling chicken sammies with a big party. Celebrate with crispy chicken, cold ones and even a ranch fountain, as well as with free flash tattoos and a DJ set. 12 to 8 p.m. Sunday. 1701 E. Sixth St. facebook.com/events/197974871401112/

Monday

Slow Session with Jester King Brewery. Slow Food Austin hosts this tasting event at APT 115, an east side wine bar, with Jester King founder Jeff Stuffings. Try some of the farmhouse brewery’s beer-wine hybrids such as 2018 Birra de Sangiovese. RSVP to attend; space is limited. 4 to 5 p.m. Monday. 2025 E. Seventh St. dojour.us/e/13498-february-slow-food-session-with-jester-king-brewery

Tuesday

“Tignon: Headwraps Among Women of African Descent.” This Georgetown Art Center show showcases the work of Chelsey Antoinette, who intends to create dialogue around the ideas of liberty, private property and government policies that affect individual choices. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday through March 15. 816 South Main Street, Georgetown. georgetownartcentertx.org

Sweet Reads: Book Swap at Prohibition Creamery. Grab a friend and a book you loved (and would love to share) at this book swap hosted by the Texas Book Festival. Fifteen percent of all Prohibition sales during the event will go toward the festival. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. 1407 E. Seventh St. facebook.com/events/843702962726673/

Wednesday

Community Night Spotlight: Black Heritage at the Thinkery. February is Black History Month. The Austin children’s museum celebrates black history and culture and black people’s lasting contributions to art and science with a joyful evening of hands-on activities and community presenters. 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. 1830 Simond Ave. thinkeryaustin.org/program/community-night-spotlights/

Friday

The Best Little Film Series in Texas. Desert Door’s every-other-week film series rounds out with a beloved film, “Selena,” about Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez’s vibrant life and untimely death. There will be complimentary popcorn, but you can also bring dinner. 7 p.m. Friday. 211 Darden Hill Road, Driftwood. eventbrite.com/e/the-best-little-film-series-in-texas-tickets-86941872481

Saturday, Feb. 22

Meg Gardiner at BookPeople. The next book in the UNSUB series, featuring FBI behavioral analyst and serial killer catcher Caitlin Hendrix, is now out. Listen to author Gardiner talk about “The Dark Corners of the Night” before she signs copies of the thriller. 5 p.m. Feb. 22. 603 N. Lamar Blvd. bookpeople.com