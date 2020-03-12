The Blanton Museum of Art has canceled all programming through Sunday, April 19, 2020, including performances, public tours, and talks, "in consideration of our community and according to guidelines related to social distancing that The University of Texas at Austin and the City of Austin Government are following in response to the COVID-19 outbreak," posts shared to the museum’s social media channels on Thursday afternoon said.

The canceled events include the museum’s Blanton Block Party which was scheduled for March 28.

The museum will remain open during regular hours with hand sanitizer stations added to high-touch areas like the visitor services desk and museum shop check out.