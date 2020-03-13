The largest gathering of beer industry professionals, which would have been held next month in San Antonio, has been canceled out of concern of coronavirus spread.

The Craft Brewers Conference, produced by the Brewers Association in a different U.S. city every year, would have been an opportunity for both San Antonio and Austin breweries to showcase their spaces and products to brewers from all over the country, as well as from around the world. About 15,000 craft beer makers and fans were expected to attend the April 20-22 conference, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Additionally, the accompanying World Beer Cup competition — among the most prestigious craft beer awards available to brewers — will not take place. Texas brewers had recently submitted their beers to be judged for the competition.

Conference organizers with the Brewers Association decided to cancel the event on Thursday evening after "developments over the past 24 hours made hosting this year’s conference infeasible, and, after much thought and consideration, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America and World Beer Cup," according to a statement.

The first two Austin cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus that has set off a global pandemic, were announced early this morning. A number of other events have been canceled over the past week, including the massive South by Southwest Festival. On Friday morning, Real Ale Brewing released a statement that the brewery is postponing its 24th anniversary party, moving the bash from April 4 to June 27.

There will be full refunds issued for all prepaid attendees of the CBC within 60 days, including for sponsorships, booth exhibitors and World Beer Cup entries. Hotel and travel costs are not included in the refunds.

Because a gathering of CBC’s size are "planned years in advance, with coordination with cities large enough to accommodate thousands of people at once," rescheduling this year’s conference to a later date isn’t an option, according to the Brewers Association. However, the association — the trade group for independent breweries in the U.S. — is looking into making some of the scheduled conference content available online.

The next CBC will be held in San Diego on March 29-April 1 in 2021 (though the next World Beer Cup won’t take place until the 2022 conference in Minneapolis).

The Craft Brewers Conference hosts seminars about a variety of topics, including beer styles, running a brewery as a successful business, marketing and social media, and more. Additionally, there is a trade show called BrewExpo America, the World Beer Cup awards and side events hosted by bars and breweries in the area.

The conference tends to bring great exposure to the breweries of the host city, and Austin brewers had also intended to bus over interested CBC attendees to their taprooms.

On Friday morning, the Texas Craft Brewers Guild, representing independent breweries in the state, released a statement about the cancellation of CBC, noting that Texas beer producers "have been greatly looking forward to the opportunity to showcase our Texas hospitality, and our quality beers, with our industry peers from across the world."

"This is especially true for our brewery members in and within a couple of hours of San Antonio who have already been hard at work expanding their brew schedules to prepare for increased taproom crowds, brewing special releases, collaborating on the official Symposium beer brewed at Freetail Brewing just this week, and making preparations for events at and around the conference including private event rentals in their taprooms, industry bus tours" and more, the statement read in part.

"But we understand the incredibly difficult decision the Brewers Association was faced with in prioritizing the safety of attendees, exhibitors, sponsors, staff, volunteers, and the community at large," according to the Texas Craft Brewers Guild.