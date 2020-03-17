Michael Barnes @outandabout

Tuesday

Mar 17, 2020 at 9:48 AM


Austin’s most beloved birthday party, Eeyore’s, is among the signature events canceled by Pease Park Conservancy over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and limits on the number of people recommended to gather right now.


Here’s the most recent list of park events canceled:


March 18: Red Yarn Concert


March 28: Public Property Play


April 11: GenerationServe Volunteer Day


April 18: Pease & Love


April 25: Eeyore’s Birthday Party


All Volunteer Days until further notice


RELATED: free coronavirus coverage from the Statesman