One of the songs featured in the “Texas Outdoor Musical” at Palo Duro Canyon State Park each performance is “Texas Forever.”

But for the first time in its 50-plus year history, the melody will not ring out in the canyon during performances throughout the upcoming summer.

On Monday, the board of directors for the Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation, the organization which produces the production, announced its decision to cancel the upcoming season of the musical due to COVID-19 concerns. According to Globe-News archives, this decision was reached after members of the board consulted with staff as well as the musical’s artistic team.

Mark Hodges, the chairman of the board and chief executive officer for the foundation, said the preparation for the summer starts all the way back in October. Officials with the musical had already completed auditions and had the cast and crew in place for this year’s show.

But when the pandemic hit, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission banned groups larger than 10 at Palo Duro Canyon State Park, including the Pioneer Ampitheater, the home to the production. Hodges said their rehearsal space at West Texas A&M University was not open to them, either, due to the pandemic.

“We were really put into a position where we just didn’t have a choice,” he said. “It was very disappointing, but on the other hand, we understand and first and foremost, was to protect the health and safety of our company members and patrons during this pandemic.”

David Yirak, the managing artistic director for the musical, said while it was the board’s decision, he was the one who initially made the recommendation to cancel the season.

“Part of what went into that decision was we have young people come from all over the United States in to do the show, our cast members,” he said. “And plus, our audience, the safety and welfare of them, was certainly a major consideration … I think the final straw was when our tour groups started canceling because of fears of the virus. Without them, regardless, it was going to be a rough summer for us … It was in the best interest that we don’t put all our eggs into this shaky basket, and we get ready for 2021 and hit that strong.”

When Yirak spoke with the cast and crew of this year’s production, they understood the reasoning behind it. But he said there was much disappointment there.

Kim Hernandez, a cast member in the show, has had many roles in the musical, including stints in the chorus, as a dancer, multiple acting roles and, even to start, a job in the ticket office. Members of her family also participate in the production each year.

Hernandez said she and the rest of her family were devastated by the cancellation.

“My whole family was just heartbroken … It’s a part of our family tradition,” she said. “It’s a part of the tradition of our community, of our Panhandle. To get to be out there under the stars and create something beautiful with so many talented people, just those relationships and the opportunities you have to see people grow through the summer and to see people shine, we are just going to miss that so much.”

Each summer, the show has a $37.2 million economic impact on the Texas Panhandle, Hodges said. The cancellation affects more than just participants in the show, impacting small businesses, gas stations, hotels and motels in the area as well.

Because the show serves as the main revenue source for the foundation, there will be a push in the coming months to raise funds for the 2021 production, Yirak said.

“It’s going to be a struggle,” he said. “Any time your main revenue source is the show, and it’s not going to be there, we’ve got some problems ahead of us. But they are problems I think we can overcome and move forward.”

Hodges said people can support the musical by becoming members of the foundation. Along with that, once this pandemic has made its course, the foundation will start to fundraise.

Hernandez said she believes it is important for people to continue to support the fine arts, even through times like this.

“Throughout history, the societies with strong fine arts were the strongest societies, and it is important to pass on the beauty inside people that is created through people in the fine arts,” she said. “(This musical is) our claim to fame. It’s our way of passing on our Texas Panhandle heritage and letting people know who we are.”

Hodges thinks there will be a void in the Texas Panhandle this summer without the presence of the “Texas Outdoor Musical” at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

“I think people will miss it. I know they will,” he said. “You never see this region being promoted, or Amarillo promoting this region, (without) a clip of Texas and Palo Duro Canyon. (Both) are a big draw for the city and for this region.”

But the board, staff, cast and crew, as well as the alumni who have been involved with the musical in the past, are committed to the production returning to the stage in 2021, Hodges said.

“When you get knocked down, you just get up and you keep moving forward,” Hodges said. “You put one foot in front of the other. We will be back. It’s going to be a long road and we will need to have some help, but we will be back. ... 54 years is a long, long time, and Texas has withstood some storms. We plan to be back not only next year, but for another 54 years. I firmly believe our best days lie ahead.”

Patrons who already had tickets for the season can receive a refund or rain check for a performance in the 2021 summer season. While the office is closed to the public due to the coronavirus, questions can be directed there by phone, by calling (806) 655-2181 or by email at info@texas-show.com.