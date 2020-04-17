For years, the Mohawk hosted the House of Vans, a day party blowout during SXSW. With kindred rebellious spirits and a love of all things loud, the vibes of the iconic skate wear brand and the celebrated Red River Cultural District venue meshed well.

Now Vans has teamed up with the Mohawk once more, creating a special custom shoe design. Surrounded by flowering vines on a mustard canvas, a phoenix rises under a signature Mohawk "M." The shoes are $90 and 100% of net proceeds will benefit displaced Mohawk staff.

Grab ’em here.