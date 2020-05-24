Cast members of the Amarillo Little Theatre (ALT) Academy’s production of “Anne of Green Gables” were putting the finishing touches on the show back in March, preparing for its opening in just a few weeks.

But right before the show was going to be hosted on the theater’s mainstage, production was halted due to the COVID-19 situation, and cast members did not know if they were going to get to perform.

But Jason Crespin, the director of the academy as well as the director of the show, along with the rest of the team at ALT, made the unprecedented decision to film the production with the cast and give members of the community the opportunity to purchase a ticket and watch “Anne of Green Gables” from the comfort of their own homes.

Adapted from the novel by L.M. Montgomery, the ALT Academy’s production of “Anne of Green Gables” was filmed over the course of four days in late May on the theater’s mainstage and is set to premiere on a digital platform in mid-June.

Crespin said “Anne of Green Gables” was chosen for the academy because he wanted a show with a strong female lead. When members of the community found out that an adaptation of the book was being made for the stage, they were excited.

“As I told people we were doing ’Anne of Green Gables,’ peoples’ faces lit up,” he said. “They would start quoting things from the book, and I thought, ‘Okay, this is good that people are already excited about these characters and they already know these characters.’ ”

But making the transition of developing the story from stage to screen was difficult for Crespin, he said. Over the course of four days, the crew of the production scheduled staggered scenes for students to come in and perform in a fashion that was safe during the pandemic.

For Emily McCallie, a student who plays Marilla Cuthbert in the production, she said it was a completely new experience for her.

“I know when the first time we came back, it was just pure joy to be back on the stage,” she said, “but also, it was hard because not only were we trying to reconnect with our friends and our castmates, it was also trying to reconnect with the characters and remember the blocking and the lines and putting it all together for the first time that wasn’t just on Zoom.”

As the lead of Anne Shirley in the production, Ashlyn Baum said she was grateful that they are able to do the show in any capacity. As her first major leading role in a production, Baum put a lot of work in to portray Anne for the stage.

“It’s definitely taken a lot of work, but once you get those lines down, it’s all about characterization and connecting with the character and just really channeling all those emotions,” she said. “Anne is a very very emotional character. She’s like almost bipolar; her emotions change by the second. You really have to channel all those emotions when you are playing a role like her. It’s been really, really fun.”

Because the production is a drama, the more than 50 students in the production had to develop their acting chops for “Anne of Green Gables,” Crespin said, with some of the students playing characters twice their age, as well as playing orphan children.

But through the filming, students also learned more about camerawork and what it takes to film and edit a production like this, Crespin said.

With the production being on the Internet, Crespin said this will be presented to a wider audience then they normally would have. During a show’s run, the cast usually performs to more than 4,500 people. But with the world-wide capability of the Internet, the reach of this show could be limitless.

“Our theater sits 453 people, so with this one (show), we are ecstatic that we will be reaching way more in just one click of a button,” he said. “I’m really excited that the potential of how many people are going to get to see this show now.”

Because it is her first leading role, Baum said she was excited for her family members who do not live locally to be able to see her perform.

“The bigger audience is going to be really important to me because it is my first lead,” she said, “and now, my family that lives out of town and wasn’t necessarily going to be able to come and see it, now can watch me in this role and see how far that I have come from my last ensemble roles.”

McCallie said since this is a brand-new opportunity, she believes this is something the community should be a part of.

“I think it can bring a little bit of hope and a little bit of fun,” she said. “We’ve never had an opportunity to do this, so I think it’s just something new, not only for us but for the community, something they can enjoy at the same time we are.”

Baum said this show is meant for everybody, and especially now, with this ongoing pandemic, its message is something she believes every household should see.

“It’s a coming of age story and it shows her (that) she keeps going, no matter her obstacles,” Baum said. “All of these challenges that she faces, she keeps going.”

For more information on the upcoming production of “Anne of Green Gables” from the ALT Academy, visit https://www.amarillolittletheatre.org.