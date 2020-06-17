Restaurants around the country are struggling to make ends meet, as some states relax dining room restrictions and many diners continue to stay home.

A pandemic has turned our hospitality economy upside down and seen many business models shift while some restaurants shuttered permanently, but Food & Wine restaurant editor Khushbu Shah notes that now is an important time to support and celebrate restaurants. Specifically those who had to endure part of their first year in business battling historic forces.

The somewhat newly appointed restaurant editor this week released her first edition of Food & Wine magazine’s Top 10 Best New Restaurants in America, and Austin’s Nixta Taqueria made the list.

The taqueria from chef Edgar Rico and partner Sara Mardanbigi takes an artisanal approach to tostadas (the tuna may be the best in town) and tacos (a savory blast of duck carnitas will change the way you think about duck and carnitas) that they serve on corn nixtamalized in house.

“If it’s unconventional, Rico will find a way to turn it into a taco—a philosophy that has helped secure the restaurant’s place as one of the city’s best taco destinations,” Shah writes.

As part of her series, Shah also looks at the way the restaurants have pivoted to adapt to the changed times. In Nixta’s case, they added tortas to the menu after their molino broke and amped up their business from 5% takeout to 100% takeout and delivery. Since the article was written, Nixta has also recently added reservations for its patio, as well.

Check out the complete list at foodandwine.com.

RELATED

American-Statesman review from December 2019: Nixta Taqueria takes craft approach to some of city’s best tacos

Nixta Taqueria taking patio reservations; Barley Swine reopens dining room