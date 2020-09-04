Like hip-hop? Pop music? Latin sounds? Western Swing? Whatever your flavor, HAAM Day 2020 has you covered. On Thursday, the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians dropped a diverse lineup stacked with top tier Austin talent for their first ever virtual event.

Under ordinary circumstances, the largest annual fundraiser for the non-profit organization that provides low-cost healthcare to Austin’s musicians is an all-day, city-wide celebration with performances at favorite venues and unexpected pop-ups at banks, fast food joints and dentist’s offices. Due to the coronavirus, they’ve gone remote with performances broadcast live on HAAM’s Facebook page, Austin’s Fox 7 and Luck.Stream, the live streaming operation from the "bootstrapping organization based in Willie Nelson’s backyard of Luck, Texas" that hosts the popular Luck Reunion.

The first performance at 9 a.m. is a raucous wake up call with Blackillac, Mobley, Reckless Kelly, Ms. Lavelle White, Scrappy Jud Newcomb and more.

At 2 p.m., Tomar and the FCs bring the soul, Marcia Ball packs the blues and Trail of Dead plays tunes from their incongruously catchy new album, "X: The Godless Void and Other Stories." The performance also includes sets from Eimaral Sol, Como Las Movies and more.

For an online-only 4 p.m. set, Brazilian powerhouse Federico 7 meets country crooners Croy and the Boys and Austin royalty, Doyle Bramhall II in a performance that also includes appearances from supergroup Glorietta and Latin pop breakout Gina Chavez.

And to close out the night, Austin’s kings of swing, Asleep at the Wheel kick off a bananas lineup featuring Jackie Venson, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Grupo Fantasma, Shinyribs, Alesia Lani, Riders Against the Storm and many more.

The nonprofit, that turns 15 this year, is aiming to raise $600,000. This year’s HAAM Day event is sponsored by South by Southwest Festival and Conference and Austin City Limits Music Festival. In addition to the four concerts HAAM hosts, individual artists will be playing sets on their own pages to support HAAM.