A-J Media

Local venues are seeking submissions for a variety of exhibits and festivals scheduled in the Hub City.

According to a list from the Lubbock Arts Alliance, some of the call for entries include:

• Office of International Affairs "High and Dry" photo exhibit

The Texas Tech office of International Affairs is seeking submissions for its 20th anniversary photo exhibit, "High and Dry: A Photographic Exhibition of Peoples and Places of the World’s Dry Lands."

Photographers of all levels are invited to submit work reflecting the dry lands theme for 20th anniversary of this juried exhibition. The choice of subject (people, animals, or landscapes) is up to the photographer, but the image must indicate a connection to arid or semi-arid lands to be considered for juror selection.

About 70 images will be selected for the exhibition, which will be shown at the galleries of the International Cultural Center from Nov. 23, 2020, through Jan. 29, 2021.

Entry fee is $6 per image with a five image maximum. Deadline for entries is Oct. 7.

More information is available online at www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2020/highdry.php

Those interested may also contact Jan Stogner, assistant director for International Art and Culture at jan.stogner@ttu.edu or (806) 834-2372.

• CASP: 2021 5&J Exhibition Series

The Charles Adams Studio Project is accepting applications for its 2021 5&J Exhibition Series.

The 5&J Gallery exhibition series features 12 exhibitions per year, each with a duration of three to four weeks. Individual and group exhibition proposals are welcome.

Applicants should be prepared to submit an exhibition proposal, preferred dates, an updated CV, and relevant images.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27. Notification of acceptance will be during the month of October.

For more information, email info@casp-arts.org.

Or visit:

– casp-arts.org/5j-gallery/

– casp-arts.org/

– www.facebook.com/castudioproject/

• 31st annual National Arts Program Exhibition and Contest

The city of Lubbock is celebrating its 31st year of participation in the National Arts Program. The National Arts Program at Lubbock is an annual exhibit to highlight the works of city of Lubbock employees and their families, retirees, volunteers, and previous Garden & Arts Center exhibitors.

The exhibit will be from Oct. 26 to Nov. 30. Registration is open and will end on Monday, Oct. 19.

This show is comprised of art from all ages and levels of ability. Each piece of artwork will be judged within its classification, not based on its medium. Each artist selects the classification in which their work will be judged.

Registration is available online at www.nationalartsprogram.org/venues/lubbock.

Those who do not have access to a computer, can come by the Lubbock Garden & Arts Center, 4215 University Ave., and fill out a paper registration as well. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.