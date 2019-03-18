Art

Elizabeth Chapin at Wally Workman Gallery. Wally Workman Gallery opens its third solo show with figurative painter Chapin, whose large-scale works reference her Southern upbringing and the conflicted nostalgia surrounding the gentility and graciousness of the South. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday through March 31. 1202 W. Sixth St. 512-472-7428, wallyworkmangallery.com.

Coming up

A Bowie Celebration at Paramount Theatre. It hasn’t been hard to find tribute shows to David Bowie in clubs around town since his death in 2016, but this touring show promises to be on another level. Austin’s own guitar great Charlie Sexton and longtime Bowie keyboardist Mike Garson head up a cast that also includes Earl Slick, Carmine Rojas, Gerry Leonard, Bernard Fowler, Corey Glover and Lee John. The night includes a mix of both hits and deep cuts. $20-$60. 8 p.m. March 21. 713 Congress Ave. austintheatre.org. — Peter Blackstock

Nowruz: A Roya Pop-Up Dinner. Chef Amir Hajimaleki’s rescheduled pop-up dinner will take place on Thursday to honor Nowruz, otherwise known as the Persian New Year. The ticketed dinner will benefit Austin Food & Wine Alliance’s culinary grant program and will include a three-course menu with wines from award-winning Persian winemaker Darioush. The menu highlights Hajimaleki’s forthcoming concept, Roya, with traditional Persian dishes and ingredients served in a modern format. 6 p.m. March 21. $100. Eden East Farm, 755 Springdale Rd. kiosk.eztix.co/kiosk-optimised/908921.

"The Book Club Play" with Different Stages. Don't act surprised by bibliophiles behaving badly in Karen Zacarias' delightful new play. Why should book clubs be different from all the other small groups humans belong to, such as families and sports teams? According to Different Stages, "It's all clashing egos, hidden jealousies, things unsaid, and even though it's 'just books' — dry words on dry paper — we know someone, inevitably, is going to get punched in the face." Opens March 22. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday through April 13. $15-$30. Santa Cruz Theatre, 1805 East Seventh St. differentstagestheatre.org.

Asian Eats Night Market. Inspired by evening street markets throughout Asia, the night market will be organized as a walk through all the regions of this vast continent: the Middle East, South, Southeast and East Asia. Although Asian food will be the highlight, there will also be vendors selling products and more. Participating eateries include Jenna's Asian Kitchen, Rice Bowl Cafe and Ah Sing Den. 6 p.m. March 22-23. Free. 901 W. Braker Lane. facebook.com/events/186971962028967/.