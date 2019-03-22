Dining



L'eggo My Cocktail at Trace at the W Austin. In honor of International Waffle Day, which missed its chance to be celebrated at brunch by one day this year, Trace restaurant hosts a one-night-only happy hour that will offer breakfast for dinner. There will be specialty cocktails and chicken 'n' waffles to celebrate one of our favorite a.m. foods. 5 to 7 p.m. March 25. 200 Lavaca St. facebook.com/events/2178753422147279.

Suerte's One-Year Anniversary Party. To celebrate its remarkable first year, the East Austin restaurant is throwing itself a taco party on Monday and has invited some friends to participate. Guest chefs from the Carpenter Hotel, the Tatsu-Ya Group, Veracruz All Natural and L’Oca d’Oro will make tacos at Suerte, where there will be music from Clemente Castillo and bolero trio Los Compadres. A portion of proceeds will benefit Biblioteca El Rosario in Oaxaca and Capital Area Counseling in Austin. 5 to 11 p.m. March 25. $50 at the door. 1800 E. Sixth St. suerteatx.com. — Matthew Odam

Nightlife

Bell's Oberon Day at Easy Tiger at the Linc. For more than 20 years, craft beer fans have celebrated the seasonal release of Michigan's Bell's Oberon, an easy-drinking summer wheat beer made with just four ingredients. Try it for yourself, snag some swag from the Bell's crew and play a few rounds of cornhole to compete for the title of Oberon king and queen. Easy Tiger will have a couple additional Bell's beers on tap that night as well, such as Official Hazy IPA. 5 to 8 p.m. March 25. Free. 6406 N. Interstate 35 #1100. facebook.com/events/2370085973213498/.

Art

"La Huella Magistral: Homage to Master Printmakers" at Mexic-Arte Museum. In conjunction with PrintAustin, Mexic-Arte features a set of 19 prints that pay tribute to the master printmakers who inspired the artists of Consejo Gráfico, a network of printmaking workshops dedicated to Latinx print artists in the U.S. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday through June 3. 419 Congress Ave. mexic-artemuseum.org.

Music

Classical Jams at Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches. Austin’s classical musicians come together and collaborate in this monthly open chamber music reading night. Anyone is welcome to play as well as listen to the small-ensemble repertoire at the east side coffee shop and beer garden. Musicians are welcome to bring both sheet music or Android or iPad tablets. There is an upright available at Batch. 8 to 11 p.m. March 25. Free. 3220 Manor Road. facebook.com/events/356125295218326.

Film

Magnolia Mondays at Violet Crown Cinema. Magnolia Mondays is a retrospective celebrating nearly two decades of movies from independent film distributor Magnolia Pictures. The first series, presented over eight weeks, showcases critically acclaimed narrative and documentary films from Magnolia’s extensive library. Playing this week is “Let the Right One In,” about a 12-year-old boy who learns his young neighbor's dark secret. 7 p.m. Monday and additional Mondays through April 29. $5. 434 W. Second St. austin.violetcrown.com.