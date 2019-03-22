Look, we get that South by Southwest just ended, like, yesterday, and the official Austin City Limits Music Festival lineup won’t be out until May, but with the Lollapalooza lineup out this week (Lollapalooza is co-produced by Austin-based C3 Presents) and major artists releasing their fall tour schedules, we’re ready to start talking about who we think will make the roster for ACL Fest 2019.

Let’s start at the top. With his “This Is America” tour stunning audiences across the country, actor Donald Glover planned to retire his R&B/rap alter ego Childish Gambino last year. But an injury sidelined his tour right before he was set to headline ACL Fest. He’s been popping up on festival lineups again and now that he’s headlining Lollapalooza, a make-up date at ACL Fest seems like a shoo-in.

Speaking of make-up performances, remember the Cardi B Jmblya set that never happened? Problems with her pregnancy forced her to cancel her set at the hip-hop and EDM turn-up last May, and with her excellent 2018 album “Invasion of Privacy” burning up the charts all summer, she was likely too big to rebook. She made an attendance-record-shattering appearance at the Houston rodeo in March, and a May stop in El Paso is the only other Texas date on a tour schedule that seems to be missing a second leg. We are hopeful that she’ll make money moves in October in Zilker Park.

It’s been four years since Lollapalooza headliners Tame Impala played a sundown set on one of the big stages at ACL Fest. They also played the fest in 2013. On the one hand, that’s a lot of Tame Impala at one festival. On the other hand, the Aussie band's psych rock sound resonates with a city that helped pioneer the genre. We’ll give it a 60 percent probability. Another Lollapalooza headliner, Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin, also seems like a likely bet for ACL 2019.

Miley Cyrus is not playing Lollapalooza, but we did just find out she was booked into a headline slot on the Woodstock 50th Anniversary bill in mid-August. Cyrus has a new album in the works with new music due out this summer, and as ACL Fest shares Cyrus’ rootsy background, it seems like a perfect pairing.

Back to the Lollapalooza lineup, let’s rule some folks out: Ariana Grande will be touring in Scandinavia during the festival and Twenty One Pilots will play the Erwin Center in June. The Strokes last headlined in 2015 and Chainsmokers and Flume last played in 2016. Of all those artists, the Strokes seem least likely to make an appearance, because the festival seems reluctant to repeat headliners so quickly.

Let's rule in some possibilities: Kacey Musgraves, who leads the second tier of Lollapalooza artists, last played ACL Fest in 2016. She just sold out two Stubb’s shows earlier this month. Her “Oh, What a World” tour ends in New Orleans on Sept. 28, which is perfect positioning for an ACL Fest pop in.

Hometown hero Gary Clark Jr., who played the festival’s inaugural year in 2002 with blues elder W.C. Clark, most recently played in 2015. His new album "This Land" has been drawing national attention and his tour ends on Sept. 29. Seems likely we’ll see him at ACL.

Jack Black’s comedy rock project Tenacious D is on a tour that ends in August, and Death Cab for Cutie has a tour that hits San Antonio and Houston, but not Austin, and ends in September. Both seem like real possibilities.

R&B artists H.E.R. and 6lack have wide open fall schedules right now as does King Princess, who just made a big splash at SXSW. Indie pop standout Mitski has June dates in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, but no Austin dates. Her tour ends in August, making her a very likely ACL candidate.

Leaving the Lollapalooza lineup behind, it’s worth noting that British trip hop act Massive Attack has a tour that ends in late September without coming anywhere near Texas, and ‘80s rock icon Phil Collins is playing Houston and Dallas in September as part of his “Not Dead Yet” tour. An ACL appearance would be a tight squeeze for the 68-year-old rocker — he has gigs on both Fridays and Sundays of the festival — but he does have two free Saturdays during the fest. It seems unlikely that he would fly in on weekend one, between dates in Buffalo and Pittsburgh (the weekend two date falls between gigs in Denver and Omaha, which seems slightly more likely), but if ACL producer C3 presents could persuade him to do it, he’d be an epic legacy act for the 2019 fest.

We will continue to update this post with more wild speculation and educated guesses in the weeks leading up to the lineup announcement.