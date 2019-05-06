Summer’s coming, and that means it’ll soon be time for the nearly month-long anniversary celebration of Antone’s, Austin’s home of the blues. This year’s event, which runs June 28 to July 20, marks 44 years since the club opened in 1975, just a couple of blocks from its present location at 305 E. Fifth St.

As usual, the lineup features a mix of top-shelf local blues acts plus a handful of regional ringers. Opening night brings Beaumont R&B great Barbara Lynn, recent recipient of a National Heritage Fellowship, headlining a bill that also includes eclectic Louisiana musician/producer C.C. Adcock.

Longtime Antone’s regulars taking part include Jimmie Vaughan on July 6, Lou Ann Barton on July 6 and Marcia Ball on July 12. Ball will perform with the Boogie Kings, making their first Austin appearance since 1991 when the club was still on Guadalupe Street just north of the University of Texas campus.

Austin singer Lavelle White, who plays most Sunday evenings at the club, celebrates her 90th birthday with a show on July 6. Other locals on the bill highlight the club’s reach beyond old-school blues, with young sibling groovers the Peterson Brothers on July 3, country-rockers Reckless Kelly on July 13 and revered Texas troubadour Joe Ely playing the closing night on July 20.

Highlights among touring acts include a return appearance by B3 organ master Ike Stubblefield on June 29 with drummer Bernard Purdie, a legendary figure who can be seen in the recently released Aretha Franklin documentary film "Amazing Grace" but has never played Antone’s before. Also of note is the first Austin visit for Mississippi’s storied Rising Star Fife & Drum Band, featuring fife player Sharde Thomas, granddaughter of founder Othar Turner.

Here’s the full list of dates; check the Antone’s website for more details regarding ticket prices and starting times.

• Friday, June 28: Opening night with Barbara Lynn, Tommy McLain, Lil' Buck Sinegal and C.C. Adcock

• Saturday, June 29: Ike Stubblefield Trio with Bernard Purdie and Grant Green Jr.

• Wednesday, July 3: Peterson Brothers

• Friday, July 5: Devin the Dude

• Saturday, July 6: Lavelle White's 90th birthday bash (early), Jimmie Vaughan & the Tilt-a-Whirl Band (late)

• Wednesday, July 10: Lou Ann Barton

• Thursday, July 11: Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials with Carl Weathersby

• Friday, July 12: Boogie Kings with Marcia Ball

• Saturday, July 13: Reckless Kelly

• Friday, July 19: Rising Star Fife & Drum Band

• Saturday, July 20: Closing night with Joe Ely Band

