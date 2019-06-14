This week’s episode of the "I Love You So Much" podcast focuses on fatherhood. In the Live Music Capital of the World, it’s not uncommon for fathers who regularly play gigs in the clubs at night to be on dad-duty during the morning and afternoon if their spouse has a full-time day job.

We talked to two such Daytime Dads: Corey Baum, who plays urban country music as the leader of Croy & the Boys, has a boy who's 17 months old and a new album on the way later this summer. Andrew Nolte, a pianist and pop composer, was our December 2018 Austin360 Artist of the Month and is the father of a 6-year-old boy. He's playing music this weekend for the Andrea Ariel Dance Theatre's production of "Rally" at the Mexican American Cultural Center, and has a new single out called "My Avatar."

Our weekly podcast from the features staff of the Austin American-Statesman comes out every Friday, and you can find everything you’d ever want to know about this show and its contributors at austin360.com/loveaustin360. If you want to pitch an idea for the show or give us feedback, shoot us a note at loveaustin360@statesman.com.

