Tax-free weekend is coming. That’s the three days before school starts — Aug. 9-11 — when you won’t have to pay sales tax on school supplies, clothing, diapers, shoes and more.

Before you go hog wild loading up your shopping cart, remember to ask yourself: Is this really a good deal?

Tax-free means you’re saving 08.25 percent, and if that’s on top of already low sales prices, it could be a good deal. However, sometimes retailers will end a sale during tax-free weekend or they will wait until after it’s over to put something on sale. The real sale price can be the better deal.

Also know that when you’re shopping — especially if the kids are in tow — things might end up in your basket that are taxable, not on sale and not a good deal.

What’s tax-free Aug. 9-11?

School supplies: Binders; backpacks and book bags; calculators; cellophane tape; blackboard chalk; compasses; composition books; crayons; erasers; folders — expandable, pocket, plastic and manila; glue; highlighters; index cards; index card boxes; legal pads; lunchboxes; markers (including dry-erase markers); notebooks; paper; pencil boxes and other school supply boxes; pencil sharpeners; pencils; pens; protractors; rulers; scissors; writing tablets.

Clothing: Most clothing; socks; most shoes; ties; coats; pajamas; swimsuits; uniforms; underwear; sports jerseys; sports hats.

Others: Adult and baby diapers.

What’s not tax-free?

Athletic items: Sports shoes like cleats or fishing boots; sports equipment; sports clothing only used for the purpose of a sport (so not jerseys, swimsuits, sweatpants and yoga pants).

Sewing items: Fabric, buttons and zippers.

Accessories: All accessories including jewelry and watches.

Bags: Purses; luggage; wallets and briefcases, or more than 10 backpacks.

Any item that is more than $100

