Nightlife

15th Annual Bat Fest. Austin has a deep, abiding love for the 1.5 million Mexican free-tailed bats that emerge from beneath the Congress Avenue Bridge at dusk. To celebrate these unofficial mascots of ours, head to the bridge, which is being shut down for the evening in honor of the festivities and will have two stages with live music, more than 50 arts and crafts vendors, food and drinks, fun children’s activities, a bat costume contest and more. 4 p.m. Saturday. $15-$20 general admission, $140-$200 VIP tickets. Congress Avenue Bridge, 100 S. Congress Ave. roadwayevents.com/event/bat-fest

Batch Celebrates Two Years. The East Austin kolache shop and craft beer bar is throwing quite a bash for its two-year anniversary. Starting the full day of festivities is the Tiny Tails Mobile Petting Zoo from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Live music won't start until 3 p.m. and includes acts from SoulTone, Endless Bummer and Futon Blonde. There will also be kolache specials throughout the day and, of course, a number of special beers on tap — including first tastes of Batch's own. (Batch opens a nearby brewery in September.) 10 a.m. Saturday. Free. 3220 Manor Road. facebook.com/events/449329422581710/

Art

"Cultivated on Dry Land." The Georgetown Art Center exhibit featuring the sculptural work of Jennifer Hill explores the visual relationships between land-based flora and marine life, which she developed a fascination for after living on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. Opening reception 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday through Sept. 21. 816 S. Main St., Georgetown. 512-930-2583, georgetownartcentertx.org

Music

Croy & the Boys album release at Sam’s Town Point. One of our 2017 Austin360 Artists of the Month when they issued their debut album, frontman Corey Baum’s outfit returns this week with a second full-length release, “Howdy High-Rise.” The music is based in rootsy country-rock, but this is hardly peaceful-easy-feeling stuff. Baum hits head on with working-class lyrics about gentrification, job-displacement and the struggle to make ends meet, giving folks plenty to think about as they’re scooting those boots. Ramsay Midwood and Lew Card open. $10. 8 p.m. Saturday. 2115 Allred Drive. samstownpointatx.com — Peter Blackstock

Brain Forge Experimental Music Fest. The newest event to be offered at Jester King Brewery, Brain Forge will bring in a lineup of five experimental music artists who will play throughout the day while attendees can also explore art and enjoy the usual house beer offerings. The day’s music features Pocket Sounds, Car Parker, Curved Light, Jon Lundborn Power Trio and the Olson St. Clair Quintet. A portion of the proceeds from sales at the fest will be donated to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. 12 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Free. 13187 Fitzhugh Road. facebook.com/events/2371628892931091/

Film

Summer Movie Nights at Scholz Garten. America's longest-running biergarten hosts a three-installment Summer Movie Nights series in August that concludes this weekend. Like the others, it'll kick off with a themed dinner, drink specials and a live DJ. The featured movie for the night starts at 9 p.m. with free popcorn. Scholz recommends bringing a blanket and lawn chairs to watch the movie, as seating is limited. Saturday's featured movie is "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels." 7 p.m. Saturday. Free. 1607 San Jacinto Blvd. facebook.com/events/1579974855473496