Dining

Unicorn Grand Opening. It's finally the opening day of Austin’s newest social media-ready restaurant: Magical Dessert Bar. The unicorn and rainbows-themed sweet spot features elaborately decorated milkshakes, pink hot chocolate, cakes, cookies and ice cream. The new downtown Austin location is hosting a two-day grand opening party this weekend. During opening weekend, visitors who are dressed up like unicorns will receive 20 percent off in-store items. 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free. 511 E. Sixth St. facebook.com/events/398398307548233/ — Johanna Gretschel

Music

“Live at Raul’s” Reunion at Sam’s Town Point. Released in 1979, “Live at Raul’s” was an important document of the nascent Austin punk scene. To celebrate the album’s 40th anniversary, many of the bands who appeared on the album are reconvening for this show at the far-South Austin hot spot. The Skunks, the Next, the Explosives and Larry Seaman of Standing Waves will perform from 6 to 11:30 p.m., with the tribute band Raul’s Royal Foot closing out the night on Saturday and Sunday. $12. 2115 Allred Drive. samstownpointatx.com — Peter Blackstock

Classical Music For the World's Peace Day Concert. On International Peace Day, head to the Texas Capitol to hear a show that intends to unite people through the medium of classical music. The concert includes performances by refugee children from Doss Elementary School, CMFW's chamber ensemble, a CMFW young music ambassador's cello solo, and an Eurythmy performance with a poetry recitation and flute. There will be peace speeches by invited guests in between the performances. 12 p.m. Saturday. Free. 1100 Congress Ave. eventbrite.com/e/peace-concert-2019-tickets-71467484169

Outside the City Limits Festival. The one-day fest returns with an irresistible lineup of Texas bands at Vista Brewing's beautiful 21-acre ranch in the Hill Country. There will be nonstop live music starting at 1 p.m. from groups such as Greyhounds, Altamesa, Star Parks and Steel Betty. Stroll the property with a pint in hand while listening to the tunes. Plus, the day will have a pop-up and vintage market, a frozen treats from Odd Pop ATX, cornhole and more. 12 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $20-$85. Vista Brewing, 13551 FM 150, Driftwood. vistabrewingtx.com/outsidethecitylimits

Nightlife

Real Ale Oktoberfest. Make a day trip to this Oktoberfest event in the Texas Hill Country — it’ll be well worth the drive. Real Ale will bring in the Austin Polka Band and a variety of food vendors; plus, of course, there will limited glass boots to drink beer out of. It’s recommended to buy the $25 advanced tickets so you can get your hands on one of the boots, as well as four full pours. At a slightly higher price, tickets will also be available at the door. 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday. 231 San Saba Court, Blanco. eventbrite.com/e/real-ale-oktoberfest-2019-tickets-66486148861

Theater & dance

"Jungalbook." This energetic and creative reimagining of the timeless tale, friendly for families, is about the young Humancub, who is raised by wolves under the protection of her friends, Bagheera and Baloo, after her parents are killed by the vicious Sherakhan. 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 10, with additional 11 a.m. matinee Nov. 2. $19-$43. Zach Theatre, 202 S. Lamar Blvd. zachtheatre.org

Gardening

26th Annual Texas Bamboo Festival. The two-day festival brings bamboo enthusiasts together to share their passion and love of bamboo. Talk to bamboo experts and learn about the growing, controlling and grooming of this remarkable plant and all the ways to use it. In honor of the International Day of Peace, there will also be a free workshop on how to make an origami crane. The festival is the annual fundraiser for the Texas Bamboo Society Chapter of the American Bamboo Society. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. $1-$3. Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Road. zilkergarden.org