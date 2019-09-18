If you were downtown early-evening last Friday and thought you heard the joyful sound of children's voices spilling forth from a Second Street nightclub, you weren't dreaming. That was the Barton Hills Choir, featuring students from Barton Hills Elementary in South Austin, celebrating the release of "Rock the Classics Vol. 1" at 3Ten.

BHC — as they're often called for short, including on the logo projected behind them at the show — is our Austin360 Artist of the Month for September 2019. Friday's show was all about the new CD, which the choir gave away for free to anyone who attended the show. A lot of parents were in the house, to be sure, but also BHC alumni and other local fans who perhaps had caught the choir at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in past years.

READ MORE: Our interview with Barton Hills Choir director Gavin Tabone

They'll be back at the fest again next month, with a program that will include favorite songs from top-of-the-bill ACL Fest acts Guns N' Roses, the Cure and Tame Impala. For the CD release party, their set focused on material from the new record. Highlights of the hourlong show included the Mamas & the Papas' "California Dreaming," Talking Heads' "Wild Life" (with guest Andy Harn from local Talking Heads/David Byrne tribute band Heart Byrne), and the Beatles' "Abbey Road" side-two medley that they learned for ACL Fest last year when Paul McCartney was a headliner.

Check out a selection of highlights from Friday at 3Ten in the video above.

