Nightlife

Adult Spelling Bee: Oktoberfest Edition. Easy Tiger hosts an Oktoberfest-themed adult spelling bee, hosted by local funnyman Marty Clarke. Think you can spell German words better than a fifth-grader? Grab your lederhosen and prove it. The night will have $5 Brooklyn Bees (Brokers Gin, Brooklyn Lager, Canton Ginger Liqueur, lemon and honey-ginger simple syrup) and a variety of Oktoberfest beers from both Germany and the U.S. Sign up to participate from 7 to 8 p.m.; the spelling bee starts at 8 p.m. Oct. 2. Free. 709 E. Sixth St. facebook.com/events/2552755804960233/

Theater & dance

"12 Ophelias (a play with broken songs)." In this production staged by the University of Texas Department of Theatre & Dance, Shakespeare's Ophelia rises up out of the water, dreaming of Pop-Tarts and other sweet things. She finds herself in a neo-Elizabethan Appalachian setting where Gertrude runs a brothel, Hamlet is called a Rude Boy and nothing is what it seems. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with additional 7:30 p.m. show Oct. 8, through Oct. 13. $15-$26. Oscar G. Brockett Theatre, 300 E. 23rd St. theatredance.utexas.edu

Film

CineNoche: "Warrior Women." Screening at Violet Crown Cinema, "Warrior Women" is the story of mothers and daughters fighting for native rights in the American Indian movement of the 1970s. The film unveils not only a female perspective of history, but also examines the impact political struggles have on the children who bear witness. "Warrior Women" was the winner of the Jury Award for Best Documentary Feature at the 22nd Cine Las Americas International Film Festival. 7 p.m. Oct. 2. $9-$11. 434 W. Second St. austin.violetcrown.com

Dining

Sour Duck Market’s Weekly Farmers Market. The casual eatery from the Barley Swine team won’t just be providing all your baked good needs from now on. Sour Duck Market has recently introduced a weekly farmers market that will run every Wednesday evening. Support your local farmers and makers, such as F-Stop Farm, Barton Springs Mill and Two Hives Honey, and expect farm-fresh produce and other goods. Happy hour also runs for a portion of this time. You know what to do. 4 to 7 p.m Wednesdays. Free. 1814 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. sourduckmarket.com

Books

Texas Author Series at Chez Zee American Bistro. Chez Zee's monthly author series, featuring a mixture of both well-known and new writers, continues in October with Joe Nick Patoski. He is the author of "Austin to ATX: The Hippies, Pickers, Slackers, and Geeks Who Transformed the Capital of Texas." Co-host Cari Clark will chat with him starting at 6:30 p.m.; then, he'll take questions from the audience at 7:15 p.m. A book signing will be held afterward. Admission includes light bites. $22-$53. 5406 Balcones Dr. eventbrite.com/e/texas-author-series-fall-2019-tickets-70083657105