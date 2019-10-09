Austin360 On The Record is a weekly roundup of new, recent and upcoming releases by local and Austin-associated recording artists.

OUT THIS WEEK

Mitchell Vandenburg, “Red River Church.” It was three years ago that Vandenburg and fellow Austin musician Chris Porter were killed in a North Carolina car crash while on an East Coast tour. Drummer Adam Nurre was with them but survived, and he’s helped to make sure this album Vandenburg left behind is seeing the light of day. It follows 2017’s “Don’t Go Baby, It’s Gonna Get Weird Without You,” the posthumous record by Porter & the Bluebonnet Rattlesnakes. “Red River Church” is a joy to hear: Vandenburg moves easily between the easygoing melodic folk-pop of “5Ft2 Eyes of Blue” to a lighthearted love song with hilariously forced rhymes (“Hey Sarah”) to the rougher-edged garage blues of “Blue Eyed Baby” and “No One’s Gonna Love You” to the dark acoustic tones of “The Bottle” and “Bullets Like Butterflies” to the rapid-fire piano-driven romp of “Ben” and Vandenburg's Tom Waits-like growl on the dramatic “Cities.” Throughout, “Red River Church” overflows with personality and humor; if, like me, you never knew Vandenburg, the album offers a good way to feel like you did.

A release show at 8 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Hard Luck Lounge will feature performances by Ben Ballinger, Carson McHone, Graham Weber, Garner Sloan, Smoke Perkins & the Bad Winter Cough, Hank Erwin, Carman A.D., Haydon HooDoo, Josh Dodds, Brandon Luedtke, Matt Phebus, Kirsten Mathisen and Adam Nurre — “all playing songs written by or inspired by Chris and Mitch,” per the event’s Facebook page. Proceeds from the $10 suggested donation will go to the Cecilia & Porter Music Foundation, in honor of Chris Porter, and Songwriting With Soldiers, in honor of Mitchell Vandenburg.

RECENTLY RELEASED

Shandon Sahm, “Sahm Covers Sahm” EP (Friendly Folk). In recent years, Shandon’s brother, Central Texas resident Shawn Sahm, has been a prime mover in carrying on the spirit of his father Doug Sahm’s music, performing often with Doug’s Texas Tornados bandmates Augie Meyers and Flaco Jimenez. But Shandon, who now lives overseas, popped up earlier this year with this five-song tribute to Doug on a Netherlands label. “Goodbye San Francisco, Hello Amsterdam” seems especially fitting for Shandon since that’s where he moved; Dutch musicians helped him record that song plus “Groover’s Paradise,” “Monterey Sun” and “Meet Me in Stockholm.” The final track, “Give Back the Key to My Heart,” was recorded in Austin at Public Hi-Fi Studios with a crew that included Tony Scalzo, Bukka Allen, Kevin McKinney and Jim Ortiz.

Sahm performs at weekend two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 1:45 p.m. in the Tito’s Tent. He’ll follow with a show at the Continental Club on Thursday, Oct. 17, and an in-store at Groovers Paradise Records Shop on Saturday, Oct. 19. Here’s the track “Goodbye San Francisco, Hello Amsterdam”:

COMING SOON

OCT. 14: Greezy Wheels, “Ain’t Quite Like That,” playing Dec. 21 at Continental Club.

OCT. 18: Fastball, “The Help Machine” (33-⅓), release show Oct. 19 at Saxon Pub.

OCT. 18: Beat Root Revival, “Up,” release show Oct. 18 at 04 Center.

OCT. 18: Larry Seaman, “Resurrectionist,” playing Oct. 12 at Davis Gallery and Oct. 20 at Saxon Pub.

OCT. 18: Jeremy Nail, “Ghost of Love,” release show Oct. 23 at Townsend, in-store Oct. 29 at Waterloo Records.

OCT. 25: Zack Walther Band, “The Westerner.”

OCT. 29: White Denim, “In Person” (live album).

NOV. 1: The Deer, “Do No Harm” (Keeled Scales), release show Oct. 18 at Antone’s.

NOV. 1: Christine Smith, “Meet Me on the Far Side of a Star” (Foxy Loxy).

NOV. 8: JM Stevens, “Invisible Lines.”

NOV. 11: Andrew Duplantis, “Ghost Stories.”

NOV. 29: Various artists, “The Next Waltz, Vol. 2.”

DEC. 13: Cowboy Diplomacy, “Burn Down the Road.”

RELATED: Check out more recent Austin360 On The Record roundups