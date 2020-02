The short run for Micklethwait’s foray outside of Austin has come to an end after a year. The barbecue restaurant and market that Austinite Tom Micklethwait opened in February of last year announced on Facebook today that it would no longer be serving the Smithville area.

Micklethwait and his team recently opened Taco Bronco, a taco trailer serving smoked meats, at Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches. Miklcethwait Craft Meats, one of the top five barbecue operations in Austin, remains in operation.