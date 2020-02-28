The handbag is one of those items that is so important that you’ll put the effort – from research to strategic shopping to testing – into finding the perfect one. Springs brings a bright, colorful change to your wardrobe. It might as well bring a new look to your bag.
When it comes to this year’s styles, we’ve already seen a lot of eye-popping color and unique textures. Here are a few of our favorites.
Soft Pebble wristlet $59.99, Talbots
“Kate Spade Vita Limoni purse $348, Lilly Finch
Moda Luxe Stephanie handbag $62, Dotsy’s Boutique
K Carroll Nancy snakeskin clutch $42, Purpose + Passion Boutique
On the Rocks game-day bag $100, Two Loons Warehouse