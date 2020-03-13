Although spring hasn’t officially arrived, Texas wildflowers are already peppering winter’s muted landscape with a rainbow of color, the season’s signature scents are perfuming the air, and those beloved bluebonnets are blanketing the sides of city highways and country roads in brilliant bursts of blue.

"It seems like, in general, things are blooming two to three weeks earlier than average," says Andrea DeLong-Amaya, the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center’s director of horticulture. "In addition to bluebonnets and coreopsis, verbenas and the mountain laurels are also blooming early."

The wildflowers’ earlier-than-usual arrival can be attributed to the fact that Austin has experienced the second warmest winter on record, and these temperate conditions were paired with an absence of hard freezes, she explains.

"The warmth has kicked things off into blooming early — it's been really early for a lot of things, and bluebonnets are a good example," says DeLong-Amaya. "At the end of January, I saw a patch of bluebonnets on the side of I-35 — that’s the first time I’ve seen that in January. By mid- to late-February, it really started feeling and smelling like spring with mountain laurel, Mexican plums and Carolina jessamine. Agaritas started blooming too."

While bluebonnets have started their annual dance, we are still a few weeks away from the main performance.

"I'm always hesitant to predict the peak of bluebonnet season because it depends a lot on so many factors," says DeLong-Amaya. "But if we keep having warm temperatures and rain, I would guess the bluebonnets might peak at the end of March or early April."

This year, Wildflower Center experts are predicting a good season for wildflowers, but they say it won’t be as show-stopping as last year. Because Austin experienced a dry fall and winter, it’s likely that this year’s show of blooms will be standard rather than superior.

"This wildflower season is not expected to be as spectacular as last year because that was a once-in-a-decade show," says DeLong-Amaya, adding that even an average wildflower season in Texas is worthy of repeat trips outdoors.

So where should you go to see the wildflowers? We’ve compiled a dozen of your best bets to behold the beautiful blooms this spring.

Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

Home to hundreds of species of native Texas plants, including native wildflowers like iconic Texas bluebonnets, buttercups and winecups, this is an ideal and safe off-the-roadside spot to be wowed by wildflowers. In addition to bluebonnets, DeLong-Amaya says visitors can expect to see dewberry, irises, golden groundsel, windflowers, goldeneye phlox, spiderworts, prairie fleabane, baby blue-eyes, agarita, salvias, Carolina jessamine, purple coneflowers, redbuds, Mexican plums, Texas mountain laurels and more — all blooming now or very soon. Additionally, the plants winter typically shuts down with hard freezes such as plateau goldeneye, shrubby boneset, purple coneflowers and lantanas, to name a few, have continued blooming. Brush up on flower facts, map out wildflower drives and get real-time bloom reports by visiting Texas Wildflower Central at wildflower.org/texas.

Austin-area parks

Big swaths of blue can already be seen along MoPac, Interstate 35 and Loop 360. While floral-fringed highways make for a beautiful commute, it’s best to snap photos of your babies (both human and fur) in protected parks rather than along heavily trafficked roadsides. "We have wildflower meadows across the park system, including the downtown corridor along the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail," says LeAnn Ishcomer, park ranger program manager for Austin Parks and Recreation Department. "I have seen a lot of beautiful wildflowers along the Barton Creek greenbelt already, and there is a nice wildflower meadow in Zilker Metropolitan Park where there is a gorgeous mountain laurel, so you can have this beautiful olfactory experience right downtown if that is what you want to do." Other parks she suggests putting at the top of your bluebonnet bucket list this spring include: Commons Ford Ranch Metropolitan Park, Emma Long Metropolitan Park, Bull Creek District Park, Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park, Onion Creek Metropolitan Park, Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park, Louis René Barrera Indiangrass Wildlife Sanctuary and Decker Tallgrass Prairie Preserve. But Ishcomer encourages park visitors to follow the Leave No Trace outdoor ethics program as they wildflower watch. "Be just like Bigfoot — leave only footprints and take only memories," she says.

Texas state parks

Texas is home to more than 5,000 species of wildflowers, and the 89 state parks found throughout the state offer some of the best and safest backdrops for families wanting to take wildflower photos away from busy roadways. Pedernales Falls State Park, Lyndon B. Johnson State Park & Historic Site, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Goliad State Park and McKinney Falls State Park are among those that consistently teem with wildflowers.

Bluebonnet country

Washington County’s Bluebonnet Trail, the 80 miles of flowering farm roads winding through Burton, Independence, Washington, Chappell Hill and Brenham, is a sure bet for seeing big bursts of bluebonnets and other iconic wildflowers. Due to a very mild winter, Mike Shoup, a plant expert and owner of the Antique Rose Emporium just north of Brenham, predicts this year’s bluebonnet crop will be a good one. Shoup says the bluebonnets are out earlier than he’s ever seen them and will likely peak in late March rather than early April. "The bluebonnets are happy and healthy and blooming and growing, but the problem is that other prairie grasses and wildflowers are also growing beside them and have not been stopped, so they have some competition," Shoup says. But while the bluebonnets may not be as visually dramatic this year, they will still be beautiful. Bluebonnet chasers should stop at the ruins in Old Baylor Park in Independence, at the Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site and along the hilly roads sprouting off Highway 390. Check the Wildflower Watch webpage, visitbrenhamtexas.com/wildflower-watch, to stay up to date with what is blooming, or time your trip with the official Bluebonnet Festival of Texas in Chappell Hill on April 18 and 19.

St. Edward’s University

Roll down the windows as you cruise into St. Edward’s University to soak in the sweet scents of mountain laurel and a spectacular showcase of bluebonnets scattered across the 160-acre campus, especially along the edge skirting South Congress Avenue.

Wildseed Farms

Go wild for the wildflowers at Wildseed Farms, wildseedfarms.com, a working wildflower farm brimming with more than 200 acres of fields just outside of Fredericksburg. But don’t hop in the car just yet — Hill Country wildflowers are right on target this year, and they typically bloom about two weeks later than they do in Austin, according to John Thomas, owner and founder. "April is the time for wildflowers in the Hill Country," says Thomas, who suggests planning your bluebonnet hunting trip no earlier than March 20, with the peak bloom occurring around April 10 and the bold colors lasting through early May. In addition to bluebonnets, expect to soak in sights of red poppies, coreopsis and Indian blankets.

Texas Hill Country

What pairs better than wine and wildflowers? Savor spring’s warm weather and seasonal blooms as you sip and sample award-winning wines at 50 unique wineries scattered throughout the Hill Country during the Wine & Wildflower Journey (March 27 through April 14). Details at texaswinetrail.com.

Willow City Loop

Take a floral-fringed drive along Willow City Loop, a 13-mile scenic drive boasting meadows and valleys cloaked in colorful blooms spanning bluebonnets and Indian paintbrush to firewheels and poppies. Time the trip after March 20 through the end of April and take your drive during the week to avoid weekend crowds.

Burnet

Officially designated as the Bluebonnet Capital of Texas, this Hill Country town is widely considered one of the best spots in the state to view the wildflowers. Burnet is currently on the brink of full bloom, and wildflowers will soon adorn the roadsides in abundance along the drive toward Canyon of the Eagles located on the northeast shoreline of Lake Buchanan. Time your trip with Burnet’s 37th Annual Bluebonnet Festival taking place April 10-12.

Marble Falls

Head an hour northwest of Austin to the Marble Falls Visitor Center to pick up a map outlining the various Highland Lakes Bluebonnet Trails — self-guided scenic drives in and around Marble Falls as well as Horseshoe Bay, Kingsland, Llano and beyond.

Turkey Bend Recreation Area

Expect a nice show of bluebonnets this spring at Turkey Bend Recreation Area, the 1,146-acre park located along the north Lake Travis shoreline. However, the bluebonnets are still weeks away from full bloom, according to Clara Tuma, the Lower Colorado River Authority’s public information officer.

Bastrop and McKinney Roughs Nature Park

Become beguiled by the blooms on your way to Bastrop, where vivid displays of blues and orange (Indian paintbrush) are already painting both sides of Highway 71 with color. Before reaching Bastrop, stop off at McKinney Roughs Nature Park, where you can expect the trails weaving through this LCRA Park to burst with blooms in the coming weeks.