Answers a the end for this Texas-centric trivia quiz:

1. "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," one of the first movies that put Austin and environs on the map, was directed by Tobe Hooper. Which of the following did he also direct?

A. "Lifeforce"

B. "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2"

C. "Poltergeist"

D. All of the above

2. Richard Linklater’s "Boyhood" was filmed over:

A. 9 years

B. 12 years

C. 15 years

D. 18 years

3. "The Last Picture Show" was shot in Larry McMurty’s hometown of:

A. Arlen City

B. Amarillo

C. Marfa

D. Archer City

4. Near the end of Linklater’s "Slacker," a few of the characters end up seeing a band for a few seconds in a club. What band was it?

A. Ed Hall

B. Cherubs

C. Butthole Surfers

D. Crust

RELATED: Vulcan Video to temporarily closed

5. The book "Friday Night Lights" became of movie and then a television show. The TV version of "Friday Night Lights" was filmed in and around Austin but took place in what fictional town?

A. Odessa

B. Dillon

C. Miller

D. Westville

6. What was the name of the washed-up country singer Robert Duvall played in "Tender Mercies"?

A. Dave Buckley

B. Mac Sledge

C. Mac Davis

D. Dave Davies

7. Who directed "Paris, Texas"?

A. Werner Herzog

B. Francis Ford Coppola

C. Wim Wenders

D. Rainer Werner Fassbinder

8. Who wrote the original novel on which the Coen brothers’ movie "No Country for Old Men" is based?

A. Larry McMurtry

B. Ethan Coen

C. John Grady Cole

D. Cormac McCarthy

9. Ryan Gosling appears as a songwriter named BV in "Song to Song," which was filmed in Austin. Also in 2017, Gosling starred in "Blade Runner 2049," and his character has only one letter for a name. What was that letter?

A. K

B. J

C. L

D. M

10. Who did Matthew McConaughey play in "Lone Star"?

A. Sam Deeds

B. Delmore Payne

C. Buddy Deeds

D. Charlie Wade

ANSWERS: 1. D 2. B 3. D 4. A 5. B 6. B 7. C 8. D 9. A 10. C