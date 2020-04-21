Test your knowledge of "Friday Night Lights," the insanely great show about football, Texas, life, the universe and everything, which ran from 2006 to 2011. Answers are at the bottom of this quiz.

1. The 1990 book, about high school football in Odessa/Permian, was made into a 2004 film, and then a TV series. Two actors were in both the movie and the TV show. Who were they? (Yes, there are two answers to this question.)

A. Lucas Black

B. Connie Britton

C. Connie Cooper

D. Brad Leland

E. Charlie Strong

2. Which team member is injured in the pilot episode?

A. Jason Street

B. Smash Williams

C. Eric Taylor

D. Tim Riggins

E. Lucas Black

3. What was the injured player’s jersey number? (Hint: it was also his nickname.)

A. 5

B. 6

C. 7

D. 8

E. 42

4. What is Landry Clark’s band called?

A. Everlasting Light!

B. Lucifuge

C. Crucifictorious

D. MxPx

E. Stryper

5. What is the name of of Tim Riggins’ older brother?

A. Bobby

B. Billy

C. Bernard

D. Brian

E. Batleth

6. At the end of season 2, Smash Williams accept an offer from a school but does not end up playing for that school. What is the name of that fictional HBCU?

A. Williams State

B. Whitmore

C. Washington Tech

D. Washburn

7. What is the name of the young, hotshot quarterback introduced in season three, much to the vague amusement of UT fans?

A. Earl Williams

B. J.D. McCoy

C. Steve McMichael

D. Ricky Campbell

E. R.D. Wentworth

8. Who played East Dillon walk-on QB Vince Howard?

A. Michael B. Jordan

B. Idris Elba

C. Avon Barksdale

D. Adonis Creed

E. Chris Evans

9. Where does Tyra Collette end up going to college?

A. Texas A&M

B. UT

C. UTSA

D. Texas Tech

E. La Cafury Beauty School

10. To what city do the Taylors move in the series finale?

A. Washington, D.C.

B. Newark

C. Philadelphia

D. Baltimore

E. Gotham

ANSWERS: 1. B, D 2. A 3. B 4. C 5. B 6. B 7. B 8. A 9. B 10. C