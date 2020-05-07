Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas plans to open a second hospital, this one off Avery Ranch Boulevard and the Southeast corner of U.S. 183A in north Austin.

Construction on the 135,000-square-foot hospital is expected to begin next February with the hospital opening in November 2022.

This hospital will include 36 beds, emergency and trauma services, two operating rooms, endoscopy and procedure rooms and sleep labs. A new 60,000-square-foot medical office building will sit on the same 34 acres. The plan includes room for expansion as well as free parking.

"We are excited about this next phase of growth at Dell Children’s, as we have seen a tremendous need to continue expanding pediatric services since opening Dell Children’s Medical Center in 2007, and we remain committed to growing alongside our growing Central Texas communities," Christopher M. Born, president of Dell Children’s Medical Center, said in a press release.

Dell Children’s opened its existing hospital in 2007 after first having a wing at Brackenridge Hospital and then Children’s Hospital of Austin next to Brackenridge.

St. David’s HealthCare also has a children’s hospital in north Austin, which it opened in 2014 off North MoPac Boulevard and West Parmer Lane with 10 emergency room beds and six intensive care unit beds.

The expansion to a second hospital joins the already announced growth at the main Dell Children’s Medical Center on Mueller Boulevard. In March, it broke ground on a $113 million project with a $30 million matching grant from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation to add a four-story, 161,000-square-foot Dell Children’s Specialty Pavilion.

That pavilion expands office space for the Texas Center for Pediatric and Congenital Heart Disease, the Neurosciences Center of Excellence, and the Children’s Blood and Cancer Center of Excellence.

It also introduces a new fetal center to allow mothers who are healthy but having a baby with a serious medical condition to deliver at Dell Children’s, allowing their babies to be cared for specialists right away rather than being transferred to Dell Children’s after birth. Delivery rooms inside the hospital will be ready by July 2021.

The new pavilion is expected to open in April 2021.

On Thursday, Dell Children’s also announced it is adding a four-story tower to the existing hospital. This tower will include 72 more beds, with room for growth, as well as a floor dedicated to pediatric critical care, a floor for hematology/oncology patients and another floor for general acute inpatient services. The hospital has not yet designated a purpose for the last floor.

Expanding the hospital makes room for more programs including a heart transplant program and a larger neonatal intensive care unit.

"Our goal is to make it so that children and their families never need to leave Austin for their critical care needs, which has become increasingly important in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Andy Davis, president and CEO of Ascension Texas, the parent company of Dell Children’s, in a press release. "In partnership with Dell Medical School at The University of Texas and community physician partners, Dell Children’s will continue to focus on ambitious growth to become a destination for all levels of pediatric care by strengthening existing specialties and developing additional pediatric complex care programs."

Three new parking garages at the main campus will add 2,600 parking spaces, which will remain free.