When Anna Stoller, 26, was a little girl, "Miss Congeniality" came out. The movie, which was shot in Austin, was a favorite that she remembers watching with her mom, Diana.

In it, beauty pageant host Stan Fields asks Miss Rhode Island: "Please describe your idea of a perfect date."

Cheryl Frasier replies: "That's a tough one. I'd have to say April 25th. Because it's not too hot, not too cold, all you need is a light jacket."

And so, last May, when fellow Westlake High School grad Kyle Kimery asked Anna Stoller to marry him, the first thing she did was pull out her phone and look up April 25, 2020. It was a Saturday. They would get married on "the perfect date."

They planned a small wedding of 50 to 60 people on the property his grandmother owned in Blanco. They had spent the year cleaning up the property to get it wedding ready.

"It was gorgeous," he says.

Relatives and friends from New Jersey to Idaho were flying in for the big day.

Yet, as the wedding started getting closer, it seemed April 25 wasn’t going to be the perfect date. Stay-at-home orders were in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, including a limit on public gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Stoller and Kimery had a big decision. Would they postpone and give up "the perfect date," or should they go ahead?

"We knew we had to do something, but the thought of gathering our loved ones together and spreading disease all at once seemed like recipe to disaster," Kimery says.

In the end, they went ahead, but with only their parents, two sisters and his grandmother in attendance. Nine people total. Everyone else including the officiant joined them via Zoom conference.

"We just really wanted to get married," she says.

Pulling this off was not without its challenges.

First, many county clerks offices around Texas were closed or not issuing marriage licenses. That included Travis County, where they grew up, and Chambers County, where they just bought a house and where he is a software engineer for a bank and she is working for a chemical company that works on water treatment at a paper mill.

They began calling around and found a county clerk in Galveston who would do it. They drove the two hours and got it done.

"The marriage license almost settled the debate," he says.

The photographer they had hired canceled on them a few weeks before, which really upset Stoller. Family members, including her father, Meryl, jumped in. He both walked her down the aisle and took photos.

They had plans for haircuts and wedding day styling. Stoller, being very practical, decided to cut Kimery’s hair a few weeks before so that if she messed it up there might be some recovery time. They watched a YouTube video and trimmed it up a bit right before the wedding. It looked OK.

She knew there was no way she was going to let him touch her hair before the wedding. It’s a good thing, too, because after the wedding, she did let him cut her hair. It’s the shortest she’s ever had it and has at least three distinct lengths to it.

"It’s the most stressful part of our seven-day marriage," he said during our interview.

It was clear that friends and family out of town weren’t going to be attending, but friends who lived locally also began to cancel, and the officiant, who is a friend in San Antonio, also canceled.

That’s when they got really creative. They decided to have the officiant, their siblings and a few friends on a Zoom call. Kimery and Stoller were worried about the internet connection at the property and didn’t want to risk burdening it with too many people on the Zoom meeting. They all dressed up as if at the wedding, including her brother Kevin, who she says "is notoriously messy." He showed up in a tux with a virtual background.

Kimery and his dad spent time canvasing the entire property to find the best internet connection. They tried lots of different spots and devices. Ultimately a little rise by the pool and his father’s cell phone was the winner. They had only two bars of service, though.

In their dress rehearsal the night before, the call dropped just before the end.

"I was terrified of that happening again," he says.

In fact, he spent the whole morning worrying about that. So much so that he was late getting dressed, and he forgot the rings when he walked down the aisle.

He realized it as he was standing there. "I stopped worrying about the internet, and I was pulling myself back into the wedding," he says.

Luckily, Stoller saw the ring box sitting there and grabbed them before heading down the aisle herself. "We probably need these," she remembers thinking.

"That’s OK, I got you," she says.

The wedding wasn’t exactly the same. It was a little sad that their entire family didn’t get to see them there as a couple.

"It seemed very casual, for sure," she says, but in the end it was their wedding.

"The vows were the same," he says. "I was standing up there with the same person."

They had Franklin Barbecue, just as they had planned. The nearby H-E-B bakery had re-opened, and they were able to get a wedding cake the day before, as well as flowers to make the bouquet, including Dutch irises, which are special to Kimery and Stoller.

They spent their honeymoon at the same cabin near Fredericksburg that they had planned.

The Kimerys hope that in the near future they will be able to have a reception with all the guests who couldn’t come to the wedding. They’ll wear their wedding gear, and they hope to get all the wedding photos they wanted. Maybe her hair will have grown out by then.

Was April 25th the perfect date?

"I think it turned out really, really nice," she says. "It was sunny and bright."