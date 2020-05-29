Patrick Puckett had made a tough decision.

After 13 years as creative director at the University Co-op, he was taking the leap to become a full-time artist.

“It was a really good gig, but I’d been there a long time, and being a full-time artist has always been a dream. I thought, ‘Now’s the perfect time,’” Puckett said. “It was already one of the biggest, scariest decisions of my life. Then a global pandemic hit. March 13, Friday the 13th, was my last day. A week later, the Co-op shut down.”

Puckett has already gained a reputation locally for his large-scale oil figure paintings that frequently incorporate vibrant colors, as well as Southern and tropical imagery. Before his upcoming solo show at Wally Workman Gallery (June 6-July 3), we chatted with Puckett about everything from fatherhood to creative inspiration to what it’s like to pursue art full time amid a pandemic. Below is an edited version the interview, which was conducted earlier this month.

Did you always know you wanted to be an artist?

I feel like I was born with a crayon in my hand. I was always drawing. My mom still has all of my notebooks, and there are no notes, only cartoons and drawings. I’d draw my own comic books and sell them to kids for like 25 cents apiece. I was always making things, making movies, drawing. My mom really encouraged creativity, plus we lived in a log cabin out in the woods, so we didn’t have an iPad in our hand all day. We were just outside and forced to come up with our own fun. It forced you to be creative in a way.

How did you decide to study art at the University of Southern Mississippi?

I didn’t know how to do anything else, so I decided to study drawing and painting and played in lots of bands. It took a few years after college before I really started to take it seriously and think OK, this might be a career path.

Do you still play music?

I play guitar for my baby (Ellis, who turned 1 on May 23). But no, I haven’t played live in years.

What brought you to Austin?

We moved out here in 2006. My wife (Marci Puckett) was my girlfriend at the time. We were living in Mississippi and thought, “It’s just time to go see something else.” Marci had been to Austin a few times and said, “Let’s just go.” The first time I ever saw Austin, I was driving the moving truck. We thought maybe we’ll stay in Austin a year, maybe two years. It’s just become home.

What do you like about living here?

It’s a beautiful city. You’re in the city, but there’s so many places to go swimming or hiking. I’m really into music, too, so going to see live music was great. And the food is amazing. I was a big Texas barbecue hater for the first year, and then I was like, OK, it is the best. We’ve made so many friends over the years.

How are you feeling about your decision to become a full-time artist?

It feels better, like this huge weight has been lifted off my shoulders, but then there’s also the pressure of, “This really has to work.” But it’s been good. It’s also just finding the time, because I’m watching Ellis all day. I really like the new stuff I’ve been working on, and once the show at Wally Workman wraps up, I’ve got another one in November. I still do some freelance graphic design, too, and since I quit I kind of feel like the opportunities are starting to roll in faster. Putting it out in the universe kind of made that happen.

How do you describe your art?

It’s modern figure painting, and they’re all kind of huge, like a Southern Gothic Alex Katz.

How long does it take you to create a piece?

Since they are oil paintings, I’ll work on a session and then they need time to dry, so anywhere from three weeks to a month, and I’ll have two or three going at a time. It’s about a month on average per piece.

Do you have a studio in your house?

We’ve got a spare guest room, and when we bought the house like a year ago we left that one room alone. It’s just got bare concrete floors. It’s a tiny guest room, but it’s nice not having a second rent or having to get in your car and drive across town.

What’s your creative process?

I try to work every day. There’s not much creative process to it, you have to get in there whether you want to or not and just work. It’s just 95% work and 5% inspiration.

Does your son show interest in your work?

He definitely loves to go in the studio, because there’s so much to look at and colors and lots of dangerous things he can get into.

What have you missed the most during the pandemic?

I think what we’re missing more than anything right now is backyard barbecues with friends. Having friends over, going over to friends’ houses. My son’s best friend right now is the vacuum cleaner. We can’t wait to have people over for a burger. Or just go out to eat. Oh, and getting a haircut at Birds Barbershop.

Do you have any famous clients?

Michael Hsu, the architect, recently bought a painting for their new Houston offices. I have a lot of architect friends, and he’s kind of a big inspiration as far as going out on your own and becoming really successful at what you do. A lot of times, though, I don’t even know really know who bought them. Tom Cruise could own one for all I know.

How is the upcoming show at Wally Workman going to be different?

I was hoping (the impact of the pandemic) would all be long gone by the time the show rolled around. Normally they have a big opening, but since this started it’s by appointment only. It will continue to be that way. They’ll still hang the show, shoot a video and I’ll give an artist talk, but it’ll be a virtual opening. It’s kind of a solitary profession, and the fact under normal circumstances you get to have your little two-hour party (is really fun), so it’s a bit of a drag that’s not going to happen.

What’s your ultimate goal?

Your goal is supposed to be for your work to be timeless, to be in museums, but honestly my goal is to be able to be successful enough to do what I love to do every day. We don’t need a ton of money, but just enough that we’re comfortable and happy.