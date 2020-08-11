Here’s a way to up your instagram game: the Austin Duathletes, a local fitness group, are challenging the community to check out the best of East Austin’s street art—all while getting your steps in. Did we mention it’s for a good cause?

Choose your own route to bike or run to all 14 stops on the Austin Duathlete’s urban adventure challenge, take a photo (selfie or not) then share your time and route on the group’s Facebook page and website.

The event is open through the month of August. Register here.

Entry is free, but donations are accepted and encouraged. With a donation of $10, entrants will receive an Austin Duathletes face covering. All proceeds will go to support the Central Texas Food Bank.