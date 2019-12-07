The availability of plant-based meat substitutes is beefing up in Lubbock.

Lubbock Vegan Rhonda Davis said she remembers when eating out meant going to a Mexican food restaurant, where ordering diet-compliant foods was doable. Now the Hub City Veg Restaurant Guide includes almost 40 restaurants that have vegetarian and vegan dishes on the menu, and the list keeps getting longer.

Davis has been a vegan since 2016, after watching a graphic documentary that increased her concern for animal welfare. She ate a vegetarian diet for a few months first for health, then switched to a full vegan lifestyle.

In a recent WalletHub report, Lubbock scored about in the middle of the Top 100 Vegetarian and Vegan Cities in the U.S.

Lubbock tied for dead last in the vegetarian lifestyle category, that essentially looked at the local veggie community. But the city ranked in the top 10 in the affordability category, which considered cost of groceries, restaurants and average meal cost.

“Every day it’s easier and easier to eat vegan in Lubbock,” Davis said.

The Impossible Whopper is served at area Burger Kings, marketed as 100% Whopper, 0% meat; other local restaurants have also added meat-alternative menu options. Select products from Beyond Meat can be found in the meat and frozen food departments of local grocery stores like United Supermarkets and Market Street, Sprouts, Natural Grocers, Target and Walmart.

These meat imitations are getting closer to simulating the cooking process and taste of beef products, said Scott Nettles, meat and seafood director at United Supermarkets. A meat-eater, Nettles said he has tried Beyond Beef — and it’s pretty good.

“For a meat substitute, it’s the best I’ve found,” he said.

Plant-based burger patties are made from several ingredients. Beyond Beef has 22 ingredients but are mostly made of pea protein isolate, expeller-pressed canola oil and refined coconut oil, according to the product’s label. A four ounce patty is 270 calories. Impossible Burger patties, another popular brand, are mostly made from textured wheat protein, coconut oil and potato protein, and are 290 calories per four ounce serving, according to a nutrition label.

Realistic meat substitutes are a bit pricier than beef products. One pound of ground Beyond Beef costs $7.99 at United Supermarkets, compared to about $5.50 per pound of 96% lean ground beef, going off of Friday prices on the United website. At Burger King, the Impossible Whopper is $5.59 versus a regular Whopper for about $4.

There are other vegetarian and vegan diet-friendly products usually found in the frozen section. Substitutes are often made from beans and vegetables, but do not quite have the beef-like texture or taste.

Nettles said customer response has been positive, but it is still a very small total compared to meat sales. Some of the Beyond Meat products are found in the meat section, which means more people with all diets are seeing it as an option.

“There’s a ton of interest,” Nettles said. “But out here in West Texas, we’re still mainly beef eaters. It’s not a huge item for us yet.”

Lubbock BurgerFi Franchise Partner Max Roesh said his restaurant offers three non-meat protein alternatives: a Vegefi Burger with a quinoa-based patty, a Beyond Meat Burger and a Vegan Beyond Meat Burger that comes on a vegan-compliant bun. These patties are cooked separately from meat ones, Roesh said.

Roesh was a franchisee during the roll-out process of the Beyond Burger options two years ago. He did not think it would sell well at his West Texas locations, specifically in cattle-heavy Amarillo.

“It’s really surpassed our expectations,” Roesh said. “Each market is different, but we see a lot of sales for it, especially in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. But Lubbock and Amarillo really blew my mind. We sell quite a bit, and the feedback is amazing.”

The burger chain has loyal veg-eating customers who come in multiple times a week, Roesh said.

Allison Childress, assistant professor and director of online master’s program in the Department of Nutritional Sciences at Texas Tech, said meat-like protein substitutes can be a welcome addition to plant-based diets. But as with all foods, consumers should check nutrition labels and ingredient lists.

“Not all meat substitutes are created equal,” Childress said. “I think sometimes people think that by automatically choosing something that’s a meat substitute, they’re getting a ’healthier’ product. That is not always the case.”

Meat substitutes often contain additives and can be heavily processed, compared to high-quality meat that may have one or two ingredients.

Plant-based meat alternatives are often high in fiber, low in saturated fat and can bring diversity to all diets, Childress said. The products, though, lack important vitamin B12, found in most meats, and can contain allergens like gluten.

“Just because something is plant-based doesn’t mean it’s healthy,” Childress said.

No need to have beef with the meat alternative. Childress said diversifying diets can be good for people, no matter how they choose to incorporate new foods.