On Cinco de Mayo, Loro is teaming up with the Austin-based Siete Foods for a music-and-meal kit partnership for Cinco de Mayo called Juntos at Home.

For Tuesday only, Loro will be selling a grain-free, dairy-free taco and queso kit ($39.50) that feeds 2 to 4 people and includes a build-your-own-queso pack with Siete’s spicy blanco cashew queso jar, brisket, green chili salsa, chili oil, cilantro and Siete chips, as well as a create-you-own-taco pack, which includes Siete tortillas, the restaurant’s shishito and cabbage slaw, Siete Habanero Sauce and and your choice of protein (shrimp, bavette, chicken).

Siete has also organized a concert from local musicians that it will be streaming at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in support of the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. Loro is making a donation to the Central Texas Food Bank.

Customers can place an order through toasttab.com/loro/v3 and pick up the kits from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on May 5.

The virtual concert, which is free to anyone, will feature Angélica Rahe, The Tiarra Girls and Sam Houston, and you can find it on Siete Foods’ YouTube page.