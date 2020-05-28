Austin has a new supper club in town, but not like any we’ve seen before.

Former Emmer & Rye chef Page Pressley has launched Foxtail Supper Club, "an elevated, immersive dining concept" in collaboration with Assembly Kitchen, the online platform and ghost kitchen for digital restaurant brands specializing in meal kit delivery,

The 5-course interactive Zoom experience features live online cooking with Pressley where diners cook along with him. The menu changes every few weeks as the ingredients from Central Texas farms change.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Pressley, who has also worked at Uchiko, Swedish Hill and Pujol in Mexico City, was planning to open a restaurant with a supper club and an all-day cafe, but after the shutdown, he decided to take the concepts online.

Pressley and his staff will host two evening booking slots each week, currently on Thursday and Friday nights, and during each class, customers can engage with each other while they work on the meal in their own kitchens. Each box costs $150 and serves 2 people.

"We wanted to create a place where it truly was a special occasion, no matter if you go once a year or once a week," Pressley said via release. "As so much has changed in the world, two things remain, perhaps, more clear than ever. We can still provide our guests with a space to connect, celebrate and share joy, and our responsibility to get high quality, local food to as many people as possible in a safe and affordable way is greater than it ever has been."

A sample menu includes Wagyu carpaccio made with Peeler Farms ribeye with cultured cream, horseradish, purslane and caviar, barbecue pork with a smoked beet glaze, citrus-cured diver scallop with Szechuan peppercorn and a hazelnut brioche, honeycrisp caramel and creme fraiche.

Meal kits will have optional add-ons, including an optional wine pairing, and special occasion packages that can include flowers, chocolates, birthday cakes and cards.

In coming weeks, Assembly Kitchen will start shipping the Foxtail Supper Club boxes nationwide, and later this summer, Pressley will launch a ready-to-eat line, available for delivery 7 days a week, called Farm Fox. For more information, go to foxtailsupper.com.