Black bean chili
Looking for a tasty dish that will warm your soul this holiday season? This easy dish is not only delicious, it will make your house smell heavenly while its cooking! Enjoy!
1 lb. pork tenderloin
3 (15 oz) cans black beans, rinsed and drained
16 oz jar chunky salsa
1/2 c. chicken broth
1 green pepper,chopped
1 onion, diced
2 t. chili powder
1 t. ground cumin
1 t. dried oregano
Garnish: tortilla chips, sour cream
Place pork in slow cooker, add remaining ingredients. Cover and cook on low for 4 hours. Shred pork.
Garnish with sour cream and tortilla chips.
Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.