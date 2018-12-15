Black bean chili

Looking for a tasty dish that will warm your soul this holiday season? This easy dish is not only delicious, it will make your house smell heavenly while its cooking! Enjoy!

1 lb. pork tenderloin

3 (15 oz) cans black beans, rinsed and drained

16 oz jar chunky salsa

1/2 c. chicken broth

1 green pepper,chopped

1 onion, diced

2 t. chili powder

1 t. ground cumin

1 t. dried oregano

Garnish: tortilla chips, sour cream

Place pork in slow cooker, add remaining ingredients. Cover and cook on low for 4 hours. Shred pork.

Garnish with sour cream and tortilla chips.

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.