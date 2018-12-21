Christmas Day is almost here and this is the perfect dish for a special brunch! Merry Christmas and enjoy!

Apple-cinnamon french toast

4 slices french bread, cubed and divided

8 oz. cream cheese, cubed

1 apple, peeled and chopped

6 eggs, beaten

1 cup milk

1-1/2 t. cinnamon

2-3 T. powdered sugar

Place half of the bread into an ungreased 11x7 baking pan. Top with cream cheese. Sprinkle with apple, top with remaining bread. Set aside. Beat eggs, milk and cinnamon together; pour over bread mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes or until set.

Sprinkle with powdered sugar.